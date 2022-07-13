Does a legislative task force charged with discussing tenure in Louisiana higher education pose a threat to faculty members’ academic independence? University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson, who will serve on the panel, doesn’t see it.
“Tenure has been a hot-button political issue emerging around the country the last couple of years,” Henderson said. “It’s not surprising that public officials in Louisiana want to explore it, to have a conversation.”
But Henderson said he sees the ultimate outcome of the conversation — it is mandated to begin with the committee’s initial meeting by Aug. 1 and end with a report by March 1 — as vindication for tenure.
“Indeterminate tenure is an integral part of higher education and has been,” Henderson said. In general, tenure was established to protect academic freedom for faculty members who teach and conduct research, which is sometimes controversial.
Henderson said a common misunderstanding about tenure is that it provides a lifetime guarantee of employment for faculty members in higher education. But that’s not the case, he said: Tenure protects academic freedom; it doesn’t protect faculty members for wrongdoing. It ensures them due process.
The legislative tenure committee was OK’d during the 2022 session in Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 6, sponsored by State Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., R-Monroe. Cathey has been a frequent critic of tenure, and the resolution’s language reveals some of his concerns.
Among points made in the resolution is that “that faculty members are not using their courses for the purposes of political, ideological, religious, or antireligious indoctrination.” In questioning the need or wisdom for tenure, Cathey and other critics have taken a tack used in similar Southern states where tenure has come under legislative scrutiny. However, Louisiana’s legislative action is calling for discussion, not punitive action.
Henderson said as a politically right-of-center college student, he had plenty of instructors with a different worldview or belief system than he held. But those faculty members, he said, helped him sharpen his own beliefs by challenging his positions.
“There is some political expediency in blaming faculty on both sides of the spectrum,” he said of campus disagreements. “But those faculty members made me a more educated person. That’s what higher education is supposed to do, not necessarily change what you believe.”
The resolution calls for the task force to be composed of the following members, 19 in all: the Senate president or his designee, who will lead the task force; the speaker of the House or his designee; the chairman of the Senate Committee on Education or his designee; chairman of the House Committee on Education or his designee; three members of the Senate appointed by the president of the Senate; three members of the House of Representatives appointed by the speaker; the commissioner of higher education or his designee; president of each public postsecondary education management board or his designee; a faculty representative from each public postsecondary education management board, selected by the presidents of the faculty senates of each management boards' member institutions.
Henderson said the task force meetings may foster greater understanding of how higher education works and might reveal how important it is to the state. Louisiana needs an educated workforce, he said, and good faculty are essential in developing that workforce.
He said the resolution had worked its way through the Legislature but there was no prolonged debate about it. That’s why, he said, he believes the task force has a chance to host meaningful discussions that benefit lawmakers and state colleges and universities.
“Sometimes it’s healthy to have a conversation,” he said.
Task force members must be named by Friday.
Philip Auter, president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette faculty senate, will also serve on the task force.