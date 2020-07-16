St. Landry Parish students will begin school virtually Aug. 20 after a unanimous vote from the school board at a Wednesday special meeting.
The board voted 12-0 to begin the school year virtually after lengthy discussion about when and how to reassess the potential for in-school learning and whether the current calendar allows enough time for teacher training and for devices to be delivered to children.
To allow more time, the reporting times for teachers and students were pushed back a week; educators will now report on Aug. 12 and students’ first day will be Aug. 20.
District staff originally proposed using the first two days of the semester as an in-person computer training day for students as a dry-run of its proposed hybrid learning plan, where an A cohort of students would report in-person certain days and a B cohort would report others. After the training days, the students would learn virtually until Labor Day, when the district would assess whether to continue with online learning or switch to the hybrid model.
Board members scrapped that plan after deciding any in-person learning is too risky currently. They also declined to set a hard timeline for reconsideration of the virtual learning plan. Though parents want to know how they need to structure their work schedules around school attendance, a clear answer doesn’t exist, the board said.
Parents need the freedom to return to work, but that can’t be the main thrust behind the school system’s plan, they said.
“Schools have been looked at as the agency that must cure all of society’s ills or needs. And now we’re expected to take care of the economy, in essence. I think if we’re going to bear that burden...we need to let our guiding light be whatever is happening with the pandemic,” District 13 board member Mary Ellen Donatto said.
Under the virtual plan, teachers will still report to their school sites to conduct instruction and participate in planning sessions, professional development, classroom management strategizing and other administrative tasks, St. Landry Parish Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said.
Being on campus guarantees the teachers have access to devices, reliable internet, teaching materials and other resources. Jenkins said during the summer it became clear instruction from home would not be possible for all teachers, some of whom lack reliable internet access at home.
“It’s very important they still report to the school sites,” he said.
Computer access and internet service will be critical to ensuring students have access to learning when the semester starts. Jenkins said roughly 3,500 Chromebooks are expected for delivery later this month, while another approximately 2,500 have been ordered and will hopefully arrive before the school year starts.
Technology supervisor Byron Wimberley said the district is short roughly 3,000 devices from a 1-to-1 student to device ratio at all schools. Jenkins said with the new devices and redistributing district devices from students with home computers, every child should be equipped with a computer when school starts.
Troubleshooting students’ lack of internet connectivity is ongoing.
Jenkins said they’re working with municipalities on more affordable internet plans and hot spots are being ordered partially based on a parent survey wrapping Friday. They’re also looking at opening school sites for longer hours to allow families to use the internet, parking mobile hot spot buses in high-need areas and working with a local internet service provider to connect students living in dead zones.
Board members acknowledged there are downsides to the online learning setting: a lack of social-emotional development through personal interactions, pitfalls for students who struggle with the online environment and gaps that need to be filled to ensure students have equitable access to learning.
But those problems can be mitigated if students are kept healthy and alive, they said.
“I know that children are going to lose academically, but if we keep them alive they can catch up academically,” Donatto said.
Before the board’s vote, parents and educators expressed fear about the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in the parish and region, and uncertainty about the safety of returning to a congregant school setting.
Heather Fontenot, a St. Landry Parish teacher and mother, cried while sharing her anxiety about school reopening and said testimony from medical experts at a Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education school reopening hearing Tuesday did little to assuage her concerns. Fontenot said she doesn’t feel equipped with the tools and resources to make a safe in-person classroom experience possible.
“At my school last year, I cleaned my classroom every day. I took my trash out. I brought my iRobot from home and put it on every day to sweep my classroom. Our custodians were overwhelmed last year. We have one full-time custodian on our campus. One. And he could not keep up, therefore we were doing his job. It’s not his fault…but I was doing that job and that concerns me with what’s going on today,” she said.
Jamal Taylor, president of the St. Landry Association of Educators, noted the irony that school leaders were meeting virtually via Zoom to discuss physically reopening schools in barely a month.
“I would encourage this board to take some action to send a message that in little ol’ St. Landry, we can stand together and protect life. We stand together to ensure that people are safe and that we will stand together in spite of the political posturing, the political bullying that’s going on at the national and the state level,” Taylor said.