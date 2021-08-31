University of Louisiana system institutions affected by Hurricane Ida were still assessing damages at their campuses Tuesday, spokesperson Cami Geisman said, but system leaders believe the toll will be substantial.

The system has established the Hurricane Ida Relief Effort — it can be accessed at ulsystem.edu — to donate.

She said system President Jim Henderson considered touring the most affected campuses Tuesday — the University of New Orleans, Nicholls State in Thibodaux and Southeastern University in Hammond — but was advised against it because of poor road access in some communities and because few gas stations were open in some campus areas.

Because of debris and spotty communication in affected areas, the extent of damages has not been wholly counted. She said the biggest issue on many campuses, especially in south Louisiana, is power outages. It may be a while before classes can resume at the affected campus.

SLU had many downed trees. Geisman said she had seen drone footage at Nicholls, but it was difficult to know for certain the extent of damage. She said there has been little cell service since Ida passed through those areas Sunday. She said that facilities workers and police may be the only people on campus at the affected campuses.

She said until a full accounting of damages is made, it is difficult to make a plan. First, she said, the campus must restore power.

The six less-affected campuses, Geisman said, will be ready to assist the three affected campus when needed. She said there were about 40 Nicholls students on the Louisiana Tech campus in Ruston now.

“It will be just like last year with McNeese,” she said. “Sister institutions are stepping up.”

McNeese sustained massive damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta in fall semester 2020. Other campuses accepted McNeese students as residents: They lived in dorms on other UL System campuses and took classes online from their McNeese professors. They used facilities of their host campuses — libraries, labs, gyms — where they were temporarily housed. More than 50 McNeese students lived in UL Lafayette housing for part of the fall 2020 semester.

System leaders said none of the campuses affected by Ida has sustained damages as severe as McNeese’s in 2020. Geisman said McNeese’s success in rebuilding after those storms provided a great example for the rest of the system institutions.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette spokesman Eric Maron said the campus reopened Tuesday morning after closing Saturday through Monday because of Ida. He said UL Lafayette would work with the affected UL System institutions to serve their students, however necessary.

He also said that some UL Lafayette students left campus for the weekend to return to their families, some of whom live within the affected storm areas. Some students, he said, may be staying at home awhile to help their families recover.

He said the university has advised those students to stay in contact with their professors so as to not fall behind in their classes.

“If you are a student who lives in one of the parishes affected by Hurricane Ida, you may be unable to return to campus because it is not safe to do so,” UL Lafayette said in an emailed message sent to students. “You should contact your instructors to let them know; faculty members will work with you to meet your individual needs.

“We recognize that phone and internet service is spotty, electricity is out throughout the region, flooding continues in some areas, and evacuations are ongoing. If you are unable to contact your instructors right away, that is OK.

“No matter your situation, we will work with you to protect your personal safety and to ensure your academic success,” the email said.

UL Lafayette is also offering free counseling to students who were affected by the storm through its Counseling and Testing Center. Students needing counseling should contact the center at 337-482-6480 or email counseling@louisiana.edu.