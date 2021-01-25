Vinyl illustrations of sprawling oaks adorn the interior walls of four three-sided, roofed bus stops at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. Gretchen LaCombe Vanicor, director of UL's Office of Sustainability, said the artistic contributions represent the eco-friendliness of the campus, which is home to numerous towering oaks.
The covered stops are part of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s “Adopt a Stop” program. Bus patrons waiting for transit system buses at Foster and Maxim Doucet halls, the French House and The Heritage at Cajun Village can find shelter from the rain and sun at the four covered stops, all of which feature seating.
UL graphic designer Mariah Scallan, a 2018 graduate, designed the bus stop oaks. Pixus Digital Printing transferred her designs onto translucent vinyl.
Vanicor said bus stops complement the campus’ sustainability master plan, which encourages fewer vehicles to limit gas emissions, which is an objective of the plan.