The South Louisiana Community College Foundation announced the opening of its fall semester scholarship application period this week while celebrating some 80 students who are attending the two-year campus this semester through such aid.
Lana Fontenot, director of development and institutional advancement at SLCC, hosted a virtual reception that included scholarship sponsors, as well as faculty, students and staff. All recipients of the 82 spring semester scholarships — the total value is $83,417 — were announced by name and photos.
Scholarships went to students as far west as Lake Charles, north to Ville Platte, south to Abbeville and east to Morgan City. Fontenot said students from all eight campuses were awarded scholarships.
“Making a contribution to the SLCC Foundation provides funding for program improvements and increases student access to education and training opportunities,” Fontenot told donors. “People like you help to make an SLCC education possible for many individuals. We are exceedingly grateful for your support and investment.”
Many of the scholarships reflected the local job market and pressing employee needs. They included scholarships for nursing students and for emergency medical technicians.
Brett Mellington, Foundation president, said the Foundation achieved its goals in providing for spring semester students and thanked the Foundation staff for their support. He said donations were up “tenfold” from 2012, when they began.
“Our scholarship program has grown so much since that time — in number and total dollar amount,” Fontenot said after the meeting. “The amount of support from the community has been incredible. That’s who we rely upon — private contributions. No matter the economy, our partners have been incredible.”
She said scholarships are awarded in spring and fall semesters. Students seeking fall scholarships should go to the SLCC website for information.
Recipients can receive a portion or all of their tuition paid for fall. Deadline to apply is May 31. Students can apply at solacc.edu/scholarships.
Fontenot said the Foundation board would review scholarship applications in the summer and notify students a few weeks before the semester starts. She said in some cases, earning a scholarship can be the difference between attending or sitting out the semester.
“I’ve said before, often our students might be one flat tire, one sick child away from being able to afford to go to school or not,” she said. “There is nothing that can fill my cup of passion more than making scholarship phone calls and hearing the sigh of relief from students who need them. They’re crying, we’re crying.”