Seth Serpas glanced between the email address he'd inked on his hand and the letters Steve Killingsworth typed onto an iPad during a technology class last week at Avanti Senior Living.
More than 10 minutes had passed since Serpas, a junior studying computer science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, had knelt beside the 69-year-old Avanti resident to help. Serpas turned to answer another resident's question, and by the time he looked back at Killingsworth's iPad, their progress had vanished.
"Wait," Serpas said with a smile. "I have to start it all over again."
And with that, Killingsworth erupted into laughter. Serpas joined in.
They both knew it would be easier if Serpas just typed out the email address for Killingsworth, but that wasn't the point. The biweekly technology classes at Avanti are part of a UL research project that's developed into something much bigger than those involved ever expected.
"It's very deep," said Beenish Chaudhry, the assistant professor at UL who's leading the research. "It's more than just touching screens. It's something that touches your heart. It changes you."
On the surface, the UL team was teaching Killingsworth and 14 other Avanti residents how to take a selfie and email it. But the core of the project could be seen as Killingsworth's hearty laughter turned to tears soon after the class ended.
Killingsworth once taught mechanical engineering at the university. He owned his own company. He built computers.
Now, because of frontotemporal dementia, Killingsworth can barely type out an email address.
He knows what he once knew, but the disease has robbed him of the ability to do it.
"I'm sorry," Killingsworth said through tears after the class. "I still have a lot to give, and I can't give it."
Killingsworth said he signed up for the six-week technology class to be able to keep in touch with the outside world — especially with his son and granddaughter who live in Baton Rouge. His son, who grew up building computers with him, now works for IBM.
"I'm really hoping there's something he can get from these classes," said Cathy, who was married to Killingsworth for 25 years. "I'm hoping these students can reach a portion of his brain so he's able to connect — even if it's just a snippet of information that would make his life easier. I do think just being around the technology and feeling like he's a part of it can help because that's what he really loved."
Although the agreement between the university and the assisted living facility ends this week, leaders at UL and Avanti hope to continue the technology classes after the holidays.
"I like generations being crossed when it comes to any kind of learning," said Elizabeth Gaspard, Avanti's engagement coordinator. "There's something so powerful about watching the generations teaching each other."
Both Avanti and UL had expectations for the project that have yet to be realized.
The staff at Avanti, which is Italian for "forward," hoped residents would be comfortable enough navigating on their iPads after the classes to use them to submit maintenance requests and view the facility's calendars and menus.
Those in UL's School of Computing and Informatics hoped residents would be comfortable enough on their iPads to play leisure games to measure their effect on cognition.
Chaudhry's ultimate goal, which she just finished a grant application for, is to design technology so aging adults can manage their health with as little outside assistance as possible.
"The first step to designing that intervention is teaching people how to operate technology," Chaudhry said. "And this has been a very good opportunity for us to learn what their challenges are so we can take these things into account when we design new interventions."
The UL students who have been teaching the class said the project has taught them everything from how to be patient to the importance of enunciating.
It's even given them insight into what physical and mental limitations might one day impair their own ability to use the technology they can easily teach today.
"This is giving you an opportunity to design a future for yourself too," Chaudhry said. "It's making us think about those issues, as well. When I get old, what do I want my future to look like? What kind of technologies do I want to use?"
And for someone like Killingsworth, who is relearning the world he once taught to others, that process is as important as any personal goals he has for himself.
"I sit there and look at the 20 people in there, and we're all trying and laughing," Killingsworth said. "Some of these people have nothing left, but they have big smiles on their faces. And I'm thinking what you saw was a rebirth because you can't just look back at photographs and what you once did. This class and what's happening here is preventing you from falling back and thinking 'I'm worth nothing.' "