Nathan Roberts spent Monday packing up the dean’s office at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education in preparation for his new role in the fall.
Roberts, who holds a doctorate in education and a law degree from LSU, will work primarily this fall with UL Lafayette graduate education students, including those working on their theses and dissertations. He’ll also spend additional time in research, primarily in education law and how it impacts school administrators.
“I enjoyed it,” he said of his two years as interim dean and six years as dean. But the change in assignments will give him more additional research time, for which he is eager. His doctorate was in educational leadership, research and counseling.
Roberts was a school board attorney before he shifted his goals to higher education. He joined UL Lafayette in 2001.
As dean, he worked with issues related to teacher retention and recruitment. He said he will research laws that discourage teachers from continuing in the profession.
Mostly, he said, such laws impose additional tasks to teachers every year, creating new impacts on their effectiveness. For example, he said, lawmakers sometimes impose restrictions on teaching or require scripted coursework, limiting how they operate their classrooms.
He said teachers cannot lobby for changes, but researchers can explain the impacts of requiring additional teacher duties.
As dean, Roberts has been a driving force in the University’s ongoing progress to re-establish a laboratory school, yet unnamed, which will be on the south campus. The school will provide students with an education that relies on model teaching methods and an innovative curriculum, the university said in an issued statement. The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors approved the concept, and it received state legislative approval.
Under his guidance, the University’s Learning is for Everyone, or UL LIFE program flourished, the university said. It gives students with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities an academic foundation, work experience and social opportunities. The program began in 2014 with four students; it now enrolls 31.
The College of Education name is changing, as well, to the College of Education and Human Development. That will be fully implemented during the Fall 2022 semester.
“Nathan’s many years of service and leadership has enabled the College of Education to evolve in many innovative ways, and we’re pleased that he will continue to elevate our students and the University,” said Jaimie Hebert, UL Lafayette provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Paula Montgomery, the former associate dean and a professor, will become the college’s interim dean July 1 until Roberts’ successor is named. She retired from those positions in 2020.
Roberts said UL Lafayette will probably seek to place a new dean in the role by next summer.
Montgomery spent 17 years in the Iberia Parish School System in a variety of roles, including teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal.
She holds a doctorate in educational leadership and research and a master’s degree in educational administration K-12 from the University of Southern Mississippi. Montgomery is also an alumna of UL Lafayette, where she earned a master’s degree in guidance and counseling and a bachelor’s degree in social studies secondary education.