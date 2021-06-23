Longtime Acadiana High Assistant Principal Layne Edelman is assuming the school’s top leadership role for the 2021-2022 school year, the Lafayette Parish School System announced Tuesday.

Edelman is taking over the role from Principal David LeJeune, who retired from the school system in June after 34 years. Edelman has been with the school for nine years, most recently serving as the assistant principal overseeing 11th grade students, the school’s website said.

During her time at Acadiana High, Edelman helped grow Acadiana High from a “D” scored school to a “B” scored school, a designation assigned by the Louisiana Department of Education based on standardized testing scores. The new principal “is eager to continue efforts to make it an ‘A’ school,” a district statement said.

Before joining Acadiana High, Edelman taught social studies at Ovey Comeaux High School for five years.

The Acadiana High leader is a graduate of Lafayette High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary social studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, followed later by a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education in 2011.

Outside of her school work, Edelman worked for the 1/244 Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Louisiana Army National Guard for eight years as a part-time human resources officer, achieving the rank of captain, a district statement said.

Acadiana High isn’t the only LPSS school undergoing leadership changes over the summer.

Mary-Delores Spencer was named the principal for Broadmoor Elementary after David Zielinski retired, Lorrie Venable was named principal of Ossun Elementary School following Kelli Clause’s retirement, Carlie Roszell is assuming the lead at Katharine Drexel Elementary after Denise Soileau’s retirement and Gabrielle Mergist will lead Woodvale Elementary following Monique Vidos’ transfer to a part-time librarian position as she eases into retirement.

New replacements have not yet been announced for Kandice Broussard of Milton Elementary and Middle School or Jeff Janette of Carencro Middle School.