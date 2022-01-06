Students at three Acadiana schools are shifting to virtual learning in an attempt to squash rising COVID-19 cases among students and teachers and large numbers of quarantines related to close contacts.

Students at Acadiana area schools returned from the winter break this week and several are fighting COVID-19 cases and related quarantines as they attempt to keep students in school.

In St. Landry Parish, the school district announced Grand Prairie Elementary School in Washington would shift to virtual learning on Friday because multiple staff members were either in isolation after testing positive or quarantined after coming into close contact with a case. Students are expected to resume in-person learning Monday, the district said in a statement.

St. Martin Parish Schools Superintendent Al Blanchard said students at Breaux Bridge High School were sent home for a period of virtual learning from Thursday to Monday, and eighth grade students at Breaux Bridge Junior High will be learning virtually from Friday through Tuesday.

The superintendent was not able to provide hard numbers on the students and teachers who’ve either tested positive or are quarantined as close contacts. The Louisiana Department of Health, which maintains a database of COVID-19 cases in schools updated weekly, has stalled updates because of the winter break, according to their website.

“It was quite a bit [at the high school] and it made the contact tracing very difficult. The reason for closing the school is that we had a lot of faculty out and it becomes an issue to monitor students when you have a lot of people out,” he said.

The St. Martin Parish Schools leader said it seems they’re seeing a spike among eighth grade students at Breaux Bridge Junior High, which is why only that grade is shifting to virtual learning for the time being instead of the whole school.

Administrators will re-evaluate positive case numbers and close contact quarantine numbers at the high school and middle school on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to determine if students will return to on-campus learning or will continue virtual learning.

Blanchard said he’s hopeful several days of off-campus learning will be enough to tamp down COVID-19-related disruptions to the impacted schools.

The decision on how many days to shift to virtual learning was driven by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s late December guidance adjusting isolation and quarantine periods, the superintendent said.

The new guidance recommends people with COVID-19 isolate for five days. Then, if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving, with no fever for 24 hours, they can follow their isolation with five days of mask wearing around others. If ill at the five day mark, they should remain in isolation until their symptoms abate, then begin the masking period.

For someone exposed to a positive case who is unvaccinated, six months from their second dose of a two-shot vaccine and unboosted, or two months out from a Johnson and Johnson vaccination, they should follow the same five days of quarantine and five days of masking approach.

For those boosted, it’s recommended they mask for 10 days after exposure to a positive case and test on the fifth day.