The return from Christmas break began with frustration for some Lafayette Parish School System families after nearly a dozen bus drivers were absent, leaving bus routes unmanned and parents in the dark after a communication glitch left some families without notice of the transportation changeup.
Jennifer Gardner, LPSS chief administrative officer, said 11 buses, representing about 4% of the district’s drivers, were out Monday. Not all schools serviced by the absent drivers were without bus transportation as the district adjusted staffing, but it was not clear Wednesday how many “runs” went uncovered.
It’s unclear how many students were affected by the absent drivers because middle and high school students are currently on a hybrid attendance schedule, changing the number of students that ride the buses each day, Gardner said.
The district administrator would not comment on the reasons behind the bus drivers’ absences or if COVID-19 protocols, such as close contact quarantines, played a role in the number of absent drivers on the first day back from Christmas break.
On Facebook, parents circulated a photo of an email exchange between a parent and an LPSS employee. The staff member’s reply said “due of number of COVID related absences” bus drivers were in short supply and it was possible her child’s route would not be staffed for several days.
Gardner said she could not divulge if COVID-19 exposure contributed to absences because of medical privacy issues.
“No matter what it is, we absolutely do our best to have everything covered, whether it is having a bus driver picking up an extra run, pulling in substitutes — the last thing we want to do is not have a bus run. Our staff works really, really hard on that. We always have a plan to try and get every single route covered. That is our ultimate goal,” the district administrator said.
COVID-19 related or not, parents expressed frustration online after some did not receive notice buses would not be available until the buses were no-shows at their children’s stops. By sharing with one another, parents and guardians pieced together information about expected bus absences and the scope of the buses out.
Laurie Lightfoot’s family was one of those left in the dark. Lightfoot’s husband was waiting with his daughter at her Johnston Street bus stop Monday when the transportation service never showed. Eventually, Lightfoot’s husband drove the Paul Breaux seventh-grader to school.
Lightfoot said Tuesday afternoon she never received a call, email or other message from the school district acknowledging the bus would be absent or providing information about how prolonged the bus run would be unmanned. She said she’s received messages in the past and has confirmed her child’s bus number with her school after a change at the beginning of the school year.
Lightfoot said she only learned about the bus’s possible extended outage because of parent exchanges on Facebook.
“If I wasn’t part of that group I would not know this and I’d be sitting at the bus stop tomorrow, waiting and waiting to see what was going to happen. It’s very frustrating. It’s very frustrating with LPSS; this is generally how we get information. They’ll either put something out at the last possible second or parents tell each other through these online groups. It’s kind of ridiculous the parents are having to do that,” Lightfoot said Tuesday.
The LPSS parent said the bus issue is representative of a larger communication issue between the school district and parents.
Lightfoot said she’s sympathetic to the additional strain and challenges the pandemic has placed on the school system; however, if COVID-19 related absences played a role in this week’s bus issue, the district should have been adequately prepared after months of planning.
Lightfoot said she’s sure the district has been working to prepare for issues like large numbers of absent drivers, but when those efforts are not proactively communicated to families, it feels like nothing is happening.
Gardner said the district discovered a technical glitch in their notification system that prevented some parents from receiving notifications. The administrator said staffing schedules are staggered to ensure nighttime and early morning notifications are sent to families when bus drivers are absent last minute; notifications were sent Monday, she said.
The CAO said parents with continued difficulty receiving district communications should check their contact information in their online parent portal or verify the information with their child’s school.