Louisiana College in Pineville will shed that name in favor of Louisiana Christian University, effective immediately. The change in name and status will be formally announced Nov. 16 before the Louisiana Baptist Convention.
LCU spokesperson Elizabeth Clarke said Wednesday that a board of trustee vote in favor of the new designation came Oct. 25. The vote of some three dozen trustees was unanimous that day, but the change was not publicized until Wednesday.
“It was wholeheartedly and unanimously supported,” President Rick Brewer said in a prepared statement. “This is in keeping with our mission of being Christ-centered. It’s a logical move. We are not throwing away our past. We are recognizing this school has always been Christian.
“When I became president in 2015,” Brewer said, “I told the Board I came to lead a great Christian college to become an even greater Christian university.”
Brewer said the change was official now. Work is underway to change the college’s branding and logo. The new name has been reserved with the Secretary of State's Office.
In a statement, Executive Director of Louisiana Baptists Steve Horn said Brewer and his team have done a great job in expanding the academic landscape of Louisiana College. The rebranding to a university will allow prospective students to discover the college is more than simply an undergraduate school.
The university has some 1,250 students enrolled in 70 areas of study. It offers master’s programs in teaching, education, nursing and social work. A fifth master’s, in business, was announced in October and is awaiting accreditation. The goal is to offer the MBA will likely start in fall 2022.
“To put in another way, LCU is a Louisiana school, which is unapologetically Christian, whose expanded academic offerings raise it to a university level,” Horn said.
It also offers a host of men's and women's athletic teams.
Brewer said today’s students want to attend a university and often associate “college” with a community or technical college. The “definition” of a university is an institution of higher learning that has several colleges and graduate programs.
LC has been classified as a Level III institution by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.