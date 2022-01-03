Carencro Catholic School, which was originally set to resume classes Wednesday after the holiday break, postponed reopening until next week after more than 60% of the faculty, staff and students tested positive for the coronavirus.

It’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that the school has closed without an order from the governor, according to the school’s director of advancement.

“This is our first time ever having to even consider delaying the start or closing the school,” Morgen Landry said. “We’re not quite sure why this strain is so potent, but it’s knocking out everybody.”

Carencro Catholic has 32 employees and about 200 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school’s principal, who also has tested positive for COVID-19, notified families on Monday that the school would not reopen this week as planned.

As of Monday evening, school administrators planned to use emergency days instead of offering online learning because more than half of the campus was sick.

“The kicker is that there are still more getting tested as we speak,” Landry said. “These positive cases are impacting faculty, staff and students. And the ones that don’t have COVID, most of them have someone in their household that has COVID that would prevent them from coming to school.”

School administrators are hopeful they'll be able to reopen on Jan. 10 due to the new, more relaxed quarantine guidance from federal health officials.