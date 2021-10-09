Full-time Lafayette Parish School System employees will have designated COVID-19 leave time if they become infected with the coronavirus — regardless of vaccination status — following last week's school board meeting.
The board approved the measure in an 8-0 vote, extending nine paid COVID-19 leave days to full-time employees of the district.
The days will apply only if the employee tests positive for COVID-19, and the proposed language did not include COVID leave for quarantines for close contact exposure or the need to quarantine because a household member tests positive, according to a memo on the board agenda.
Employees will need to submit a positive antigen or molecular test to the district to show proof of their diagnosis to access the leave days, the memo said. The available days will expire June 30 and any unused COVID-19 leave days will not be paid out once expired.
The original proposal only applied to fully vaccinated, full-time employees, or those who are two weeks out from their second dose of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, like the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks out from a single-dose vaccine, like the Johnson and Johnson shot.
Board member Tehmi Chassion motioned to change the proposal to include all full-time employees regardless of vaccination status, which was backed by all board members present.
Last school year, employees received 10 paid COVID-19 leave days through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020. When the leave period expired on Dec. 31, 2020, the school board voted to allow any employees who hadn’t exhausted their 10 days to use them through June 30.
The federal act provided two weeks of paid leave for employees quarantined because of exposure, seeking a diagnosis because of symptoms or positive for COVID-19, and pay at 60% their usual rate if they were required to care for someone required to quarantine or to care for a child whose school or daycare closed for a COVID-19-related reason, per the U.S. Department of Labor’s website.
Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, asked the school board to consider reimplementing the 60% paid family leave and to be mindful of the ways COVID-19 can force teachers to miss time in the classroom beyond isolating while infected.
“If a child is sent home to quarantine from school and their parent is an LPSS employee, that child is likely an LPSS student. If that employee were to run out of their paid leave...that could be subjecting one of our students to economic insecurity. Economic insecurity is a risk factor for trauma,” Reed said.
Trisha Jacokes, a teacher at Green T. Lindon Elementary, told the board she’s already run through her paid leave for the year after quarantining twice, while waiting for a negative test result after showing symptoms and while quarantining with her infected daughter. Quarantine requirements need to be factored into the paid leave discussion, she said.
“I’m already out of leave for the whole year even though I did the right thing by getting vaccinated to keep my children in my class safe since they cannot themselves receive the vaccination,” she said.