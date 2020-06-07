The Lafayette Parish School System is earmarking several million dollars in federal relief funding to purchase computers for students and school sanitation stations as administrators prepare for an uncertain fall semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana K-12 schools received $287 million in federal aid as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Most funds were distributed to local school districts and education agencies, while $27 million has been set aside for a targeted grant program, a Louisiana Department of Education release said.
Lafayette Parish received $10.29 million from the initial allocation, a state breakdown showed.
The funds were divvied up using Title 1 funding guidelines. Title 1 is a targeted federal assistance program that provides funds to schools that serve higher populations of low-income students, Catherine Pozniak, Louisiana Department of Education Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Operations and Federal Support, said.
Last year, Lafayette Parish received 3.99% of the state’s total Title 1 funding and in turn received 3.99% of the state’s CARES Act allocation, she said. While the CARES Act funding is not limited to expenses for high-need students, following the Title 1 formula was an expedient way to ensure relief reached areas most likely in need without developing a laborious new evaluation protocol.
“There is need everywhere, but there is going to be greater need where there are families below the poverty line,” Pozniak said.
The Louisiana Department of Education released guidance for the funding’s use under the banner Strong Start 2020, calling on school districts to mitigate access disparities and performance gaps anticipated in the fall by making plans for student technology needs, virtual learning, and flexible teaching and communication models.
Application of the funds is remarkably flexible compared to other federal funding programs and grant opportunities, LPSS Director of Federal Programs Latikka Magee said. The broad applications allow the school district to address student safety and security across the board rather than focusing solely on academic needs, she said.
The freedom is a financial relief as the school district continues to assess the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible revenue losses from lower-than-budgeted tax collections. Funding these high-cost, unanticipated needs from existing funding sources would be an incredible burden, Magee said.
“It would be quite a burden on districts to come up with that funding. Money is finite in a school system and that would mean restructuring some expenditures that we already had planned, possibly eliminating positions and not being able to purchase content-specific materials and supplies,” she said.
Roughly $7 million of Lafayette’s allotment is being used across several high priority categories, including: $1.1 million for teachers’ professional development, $1.8 million for core subject academic materials, $1.5 million for student devices, $800,000 for Wi-Fi and student connectivity, $626,000 for sanitation training and supplies, $350,000 for assistive technology and other needs for students with disabilities, and $860,000 on other expenses, Magee said.
Roughly $1.5 million is being spread across lesser priority items and will cover indirect costs for administering the grant program, she said. A line item breakdown of planned expenditures was not available from the school system Thursday.
Included in those major categories are devices, especially for pre-K through second-grade students, Wi-Fi hotspots, contracted services to train teachers in managing a virtual classroom and delivering lessons virtually, thermometers for bus drivers, sanitation stations at schools and additional support for social-emotional services at schools, Magee said.
Deciding on priorities and swiftly organizing the money was “quite an orchestrated event” with central office directors and upper level administrators laying out each department’s needs while analyzing needs assessment surveys for students and teachers across the district, Magee said.
Things had to move quickly because school districts and other companies are taking similar preparatory steps and as market demand swells orders may be delayed or have extended delivery times. LPSS has already begun the purchasing process for such items as laptops or tablets, she said.
“Everyone is starting to order technology and we’re trying to ensure that we’re not at a deficit where the companies are backlogged because everyone in the state is ordering technology. We need to ensure we get those devices in children’s hands as soon as possible,” Magee said.
The remaining $1.8 million of Lafayette’s initial allocation is being set aside to provide equitable services to students in need at 17 non-public schools in the parish, including students at Diocese of Lafayette campuses, Ascension Episcopal School and Gethsemane Christian Academy, Magee said.
Public fiscal agencies are required to act as stewards for the money and provide services, like access to laptop computers or additional tutoring, to students who would qualify for comparable services if they attended a public school, Pozniak said.
LPSS is also applying for the state’s competitive grant program to support additional device and connectivity infrastructure purchases, meet career and technical education needs, and procure supplemental academic materials. Magee said she expects the grant requests to go before the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for approval by mid-June.
According to state Department of Education materials, the money should be distributed to grant winners by June 19 under the best case scenario timeline.