Two Lafayette Parish Schools administrators are vying for the position of interim superintendent and will make their case for the role before the school board Wednesday.
The Lafayette Parish School Board will interview the two candidates — Bart Thibodeaux and Irma Trosclair — at a special board meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and will be live streamed.
Thibodeaux is the system’s director of special education and Trosclair serves as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The finalist chosen will bridge the terms of retiring superintendent Donald Aguillard and a new superintendent who will be selected in 2020.
Aguillard has served as superintendent since May 2015. Before taking the head position in Lafayette, he was superintendent of schools in St. Mary Parish from 2004 to 2015 and worked for 28 years as an administrator and teacher in Lafayette Parish.
The interim superintendent will be under contract from May 18 through June 30, 2020. The current school board voted in February to delay hiring a new superintendent to allow the new school board members authority over the decision. School board elections are scheduled for Oct. 12.
School board president Justin Centanni said the goal for the interim position is to hire someone who can provide stability and ensure a smooth transition between superintendents.
“We’re looking for someone that can keep the ship going in the same direction Dr. Aguillard has us pointing and make sure we get off to a smooth start for the next school year,” he said.
There’s not a strict timeline to select an interim superintendent, but Centanni said the board wants to allow for a transition period between the selection and Aguillard’s retirement on May 17.
The Acadiana Advocate spoke with Thibodeaux and Trosclair to learn more about the two candidates for interim superintendent.
Bart Thibodeaux
Bart Thibodeaux grew up in Franklin in St. Mary Parish and has lived in Church Point for the past 30 years. His wife, Wendy, works as an assistant principal in a neighboring district and the couple has three children and four grandchildren.
Thibodeaux completed his undergraduate and master’s degrees at the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and completed additional graduate level instruction at McNeese State University. He studied English, secondary curriculum, special education, administration and principalship.
He has worked in education for 27 years and currently serves as the special education director for Lafayette Parish Schools. Thibodeaux said his high school biology teacher and baseball coach sparked his passion for education.
“It was seeing the impact that a teacher can have on young lives,” he said.
Thibodeaux said he saw his chance to make a difference, especially with teenagers and in special education.
He worked as a teacher in Acadia Parish for six years, teaching primarily high school biology and special education courses, before assuming the role of transition coordinator for the parish. In that role, he connected students with disabilities with secondary education, community resources and job opportunities, Thibodeaux said.
As an educator, he said he tried to emulate his baseball coach. His focus was on being collaborative, showing students their potential and recognizing problems affecting students and developing a plan to help solve them, he said.
Thibodeaux said his work often extended beyond the classroom, including coaching Special Olympics athletes and taking his special education students on field trips to new communities to expose them to a more diverse worldview. He said helping students succeed is a community endeavor and doesn’t end with the school day.
“I wasn’t just teaching those kids from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the school days. It was letting them know they could talk to you or depend on you when they saw you in the community,” Thibodeaux said.
After 11 years as Acadia Parish’s transition coordinator, Thibodeaux became the assistant director of special education in Lafayette. He rose to the director position in 2012, and this past year he celebrated his 10-year anniversary with the school system.
Thibodeaux said he’s worked under four superintendents during his tenure and “from all of them I’ve gleaned insights about what it takes to be a successful education leader.”
He’s now taking those lessons and setting his sights on the interim superintendent role.
Thibodeaux said he’s a servant leader, a strong communicator and a team player who recognizes the importance of each employee to the success of the school system.
“It takes the whole group. The bus driver picking up a student in the morning can almost dictate that child’s day,” Thibodeaux said. “It’s understanding all the intricacies that are small and integral parts to making sure the whole system is working smoothly.”
He said he also has a strong rapport with school leaders and as special education director interacts with a diverse range of departments.
Thibodeaux previously ran for superintendent in Pointe Coupee Parish in 2015 and in Acadia Parish in 2018. He said he credits his time and growth in Lafayette with giving him the confidence to pursue these higher-level administrative roles.
“I have a debt of gratitude to Lafayette. The size of the district, the expectations that it carries — I’ve experienced tremendous growth here and I think that’s illustrated by me looking at leadership roles,” Thibodeaux said.
He said he’d be interested in pursuing the role full-time if elected interim superintendent.
Irma Trosclair
Irma Trosclair grew up on a farm in DeRidder and was the first in her family to earn a college degree. She is married, with five children and four grandsons, and her husband, Paul, is the athletic director and head football coach at Eunice High School.
Trosclair studied elementary education at McNeese State University and received her master’s from Louisiana State University. She’s worked in education for 35 years as a teacher, principal and administrator.
Her passion for education was inspired by a high school English teacher who encouraged Trosclair to attend college, she said.
“I can’t describe what that did for me through years of teaching. Teachers play a very important role and as a teacher you can really change the course of someone’s life,” she said. “Had he never mentioned to me that he thought I could do it, that wouldn’t have been in my mind. I’ve always carried that with me.”
Trosclair said she was determined to succeed. She joked with her English teacher that she would become a principal before she turned 40. At 39, she did, she said.
Over the duration of her career, Trosclair said she’s never shied away from trying new things. She’s taught in grades one through 12, mostly in English language arts and math, and worked in five parishes, including Lafayette.
She worked as a teacher for 18 years before transitioning into the role of principal at Eunice Elementary School, where she led the school for 10 years. Afterward, she became principal of South Crowley Elementary School, then made the move to Lafayette Schools as the district’s first school improvement administrator.
In that role, she briefly took over as principal of Alice Boucher Elementary School before accepting a position as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, which she maintains today. Trosclair will celebrate her four-year anniversary in Lafayette in December, she said.
For Trosclair, working in education is about challenging yourself, she said. That applies to both professional growth and the way you approach students.
Students at all levels need a strong foundation and need to be pushed to achieve. By pushing them and establishing expectations, children are shown they have a support system that believes in them and that they can be successful, she said. Trosclair said she takes that knowledge seriously.
“You have to understand the importance of [education] and the seriousness of it. It’s not something we can come in and be mediocre,” Trosclair said. “We have the power to make or break [students] and the quality of their future. That part of it I love, but I also remind myself of it all the time.”
Trosclair said she’s prepared to assume a new challenge as she pursues the interim superintendent role.
Trosclair described herself as a servant-leader, someone who works collaboratively alongside her team to get the job done. She said she considers herself a consensus builder and someone with vision who can rally a team.
She’s also data focused, she said, and looks to data and information to inform decisions on how to improve student learning outcomes. Trosclair said her diverse experience has prepared her for this next step.
“I’ve learned so much moving into different areas and I’ve learned so much just in the last four years,” she said. “The superintendent role is something this time I felt it was right. I think moving all these places without a doubt prepared me for this time.”
Like Thibodeaux, Trosclair said if elected to the interim position she would “absolutely” consider running for the full-time superintendent role. But no matter what role she’s in, Trosclair said her focus remains the children.
“I’ll simply do everything I can in whatever role to empower adults who can empower teachers to empower children. The bottom line is to do the right thing by kids,” she said.