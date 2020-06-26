The image of school’s new normal during the novel coronavirus pandemic became clearer Thursday after the Louisiana Department of Education released a framework to guide school districts’ reopening plans. In Lafayette, administrators are consumed with problem-solving how safety and education can be achieved simultaneously.

Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley said the guidelines released Thursday were developed in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health to communicate the health agency’s requirements for schools to open in the fall. Brumley said in a conference call the state education agency will not police the plan; any violations, if enforceable, would be under the oversight of LDH.

The 20-page release included limitations for bus capacity at different stages of state reopening, limitations on classroom groupings, guidelines for sanitizing high-touch areas, and recommendations for mask wearing and symptom monitoring among students, staff and guests.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lafayette Parish School System spokeswoman Allison Dickerson said district staff have made headway purchasing key items for the fall — including thermometers, antiviral cleaners, sanitizers and computer devices — with CARES Act funding. The central office is working to stockpile necessary supplies early to have cushion time to address any shortages or delivery issues before school starts.

Building out the fine details of the back-to-school plan is more complicated than ensuring computers and sanitizers are available to everyone, she said. Every detail of each student’s day needs to be considered, from when bus riders will have temperatures checked to how socially distanced walking paths will be delineated in all common areas. Then the plans need to be tailored to each campus.

First look: Here's how Louisiana public schools can safely open amid coronavirus, officials say Public school students in the third grade and older along with adults should wear face masks "to the maximum extent possible" when schools reo…

The new state guidelines, especially around meal delivery and bus and classroom group capacity, add additional rigor to the picture, Dickerson said.

The district is building out plans around each mode of potential learning — traditional in-person, hybrid in-person and virtual, and fully virtual — as well as around each phase of the state’s reopening plan. LPSS is holding off releasing more information until the plans are more fully realized, she said.

One complication is the state’s recent shift from nearly entering phase 3 of reopening to remaining in phase 2 for another 28 days as case numbers increase statewide. Uncertainty about which stage the state will be in when school starts begs for confidence in each plan, the spokeswoman said.

“There’s not one simple answer for the complicated problem we have right now. I recognize people want the plan and people want to know exactly what they can expect Aug. 13 when children return to school, and we just can’t answer that yet,” Dickerson said.

“We want to make sure we have a detailed plan in place that can be effectively communicated and that we’re not producing a plan that raises more questions than it answers,” she said.

The spokeswoman said major sticking points for Lafayette Parish public schools are transportation, meals, and internet connectivity and device access. The district evaluated device and internet needs following school closures in the spring and devoted the bulk of CARES Act funding to purchase devices for students without, but connectivity is still a work in progress.

Congregant meals need to be reconsidered, but there’s also the sticking point that in a hybrid learning setting or virtual learning setting, students who rely on school meals will still need access to food while working from home, she said. One of the biggest hurdles, transportation, is complicated by the district’s series of satellite stops for magnet academies and high capacity routes.

Cade Brumley: Face masks in Louisiana schools a 'strong recommendation,' but not mandatory State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Thursday night the state Department of Education can only "strongly recommend" that public…

LPSS is considering redrawing routes, doubling up routes and other alternatives, Dickerson said.

“Transportation is the first one that comes to mind and the first one that everyone probably thinks of, because if you cannot transport the kids to school you cannot begin to educate them,” the spokeswoman said. “The regulations present a definite challenge.”

Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, said she had concerns about the couched language of the state’s guidelines and about how equally the recommendations can be implemented across different schools. Reed said she hopes district plans will be much more specific, especially around sanitation requirements and execution of those duties.

Such points as who is responsible for classroom cleaning expectations and how many times surfaces need to be wiped down when rules say, “multiple times per day,” are two examples of areas that need more specification, she said.

“If it doesn’t get defined, it’s not going to happen. You have to be specific so it can’t be interpreted 100 different ways,” Reed said.

The association leader said another critical element of reopening success is access; if masks are needed for staff and students third grade and above, the district must provide those masks to ensure no one is penalized or endangered because they can’t afford to bring a mask from home. The same goes for disinfectants and other cleaning supplies, she said.

“Who’s going to get access to supplies? Unless there’s a districtwide effort to make sure everyone has access to the same supplies, it’s going to be those with means have and those without means don’t, and your safety will be determined pretty much by your zip code and where you go to school,” she said.

Reed, who will teach seventh grade ELA at Paul Breaux Middle in the fall, said she doesn’t want the state’s guidelines to become another unfunded mandate and hopes to see both full coverage from the district and additional financial support from the state and federal government for schools.

Here's how the Lafayette Parish School System is using its $10.29 million CARES Act allocation The Lafayette Parish School System is earmarking several million dollars in federal relief funding to purchase computers for students and scho…

The LPAE leader said it’s critical all stakeholders — teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, parents and others — assist in the development of the district’s plans. COVID-19 and virus response has been a polarizing issue, and it’s important the district have as much buy-in from all involved parties as possible to make the complex plans successful, Reed said.

She also said member teachers have expressed concerns about returning to school, including older educators who are within retirement age and weighing whether to return in the fall. Reed said LPAE is preparing to launch a survey to gauge teacher’s feelings and what they would need to feel safe returning to school.

Teachers’ hesitance doesn’t mean they don’t care for their students. In fact, it’s the opposite, she said.

“We want to go back to school, but not if it means sacrificing the safety or well-being of anyone. It’s hard for a teacher to accept any potential harm to their students when we already know that some of their lives are so hard,” Reed said.