Students at Ridge Elementary are getting a summer reading boost through a $2,000 summer reading literacy grant.
Ridge Elementary was one of more than 950 schools, nonprofits and organizations to receive financial support from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a charitable organization that supports literacy efforts for adults and children in communities where Dollar General operates, a Lafayette Parish School System release said. This year the foundation dedicated $8.6 million to literacy initiatives.
The grant application was the brainchild of Ridge librarian Chastity Navarre and instructional leader Gena Cormier, who saw an opportunity to stave off the “summer slide,” or the loss of knowledge during the summer months, among vulnerable students in first and second grade.
“Reading is part of every subject, whether it’s science, math, social studies — reading is important. Research shows students who read will in fact not slide,” Navarre said.
The two women have pursued grants and Donors Choose programs before, but they wanted something with more leverage to reach more students, Cormier said. They sent the application off in February, but when the novel coronavirus pandemic closed schools in mid-March, they put thoughts of the grant on the back burner.
Both women said they figured the grant funds would be postponed amidst the resulting economic tumult, but in mid-May they received a congratulatory email from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. About a month later, they received their grant check in the mail and began hurriedly making purchasing plans.
"It’s exciting. It feels like an accomplishment just to get any books in the children’s hands,” Navarre said.
The educators plan to bundle three to four books each for roughly 85 to 100 students who were in first and second grade this spring. The children they chose were most likely to suffer from summer slide, either because they lacked access to books at home or because they’ve struggled with reading performance in the past.
They used Accelerated Reader data, logs from a home reading event and other data to assess need and triangulate the students that would most benefit from reading materials over the summer, Cormier said.
Navarre said she approached her book orders with each child in mind, trying to find books each child would be excited to read and would take pride in owning. She looked at popularly checked out books for the kids’ age range; some titles she ordered include the “Pete the Cat” series by illustrator James Dean and the “Elephant and Piggie” series by Mo Willems, she said.
Appealing to their interests helps transform reading from a chore to an enjoyable pastime, they said.
“It keeps them in that learning frame of mind because they get to see, ‘I don’t have to read just at school, I can read at home,’” Cormier said.
Cormier is drafting a reading guide and tips for reading engagement to accompany the books. Engaging with the material is critical to comprehension and retaining learning skills, and the instructional leader recommends activities like acting out character roles, having kids read aloud and asking questions about the story to help them absorb the materials, she said.
The educators are still coordinating delivery logistics. Before the pandemic, they hoped to distribute the books before the end of the school year. Now, they’re considering a combination of contactless book deliveries at students’ homes and a pick-up day for families with transportation options, they said.
Ridge Elementary Principal Rhonda Dickerson said Ridge serves a largely rural population with no public transportation system and children whose parents or guardians both typically work and may not have access to transportation or online learning resources. The school has a significant low-income population and ensuring continuous access to learning materials is crucial to closing learning gaps, she said.
The book bundles do more than uplift the students academically; they also support the students emotionally by reminding them of their teachers’ and school’s love and support, the principal said.
Students respond positively to relationships with their educators and those relationships are especially important now, when students need stability and normalcy after schools closed early because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“I’m very proud of the culture of learning at Ridge. It’s a family-oriented culture. This is a win for us as teachers and a win for the kids. It’s a win as an administrator too because it warms your heart to know your teachers are reaching out to their kids even in the summer and in the midst of all this,” Dickerson said.