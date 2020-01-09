The Lafayette Parish School Board has officially launched its search for the district’s next superintendent.
The search kickoff was one of the first major orders of business for the new board, whose nine members were sworn in Wednesday evening. The board unanimously approved the search through a series of motions that laid out the framework for the process’ early stages over the next two months.
Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair said she plans to apply for the full-time position. Trosclair was selected to lead the district in April after then-superintendent Donald Aguillard announced he would retire in May at the end of his contract. Her contact expires June 30.
The school board followed the same selection protocol from last spring when Trosclair was chosen to lead the district.
Superintendent candidates have until Feb. 28 to submit their applications. The school system is establishing a post office box at the United States Postal Service office at 1830 Bertrand Drive to receive the application packets. The P.O. box number will be announced soon.
Board member Justin Centanni, who led the interim superintendent search last year, said the application packets are freeform. The candidates can communicate their vision however they see fit, he said. In addition to a resume, most candidates offer a vision plan detailing their plans for the district and how they can use their background to lead the school system to success.
The Louisiana Department of Education requires candidates to have an Educational Leader Level 3 certificate to qualify for school system leadership.
The certificate requires the educator to have a master’s degree in educational leadership from an accredited university or college, have at least five years of teaching experience in their discipline, have at least five years of experience in educational leadership at the assistant principal level or above, and have a passing score on the School Superintendent Assessment.
On March 10, school board President Britt Latiolais and Vice President Mary Morrison will collect the applications from the P.O. box and deliver them to the school board offices. The district will retain counsel from outside the district, likely human resources directors from neighboring school districts, to open, review and check the qualifications for each applicant.
Centanni said retaining outside assistance is a standard procedure that ensures the process remains above board and that “there’s not anyone that may or may not work for one of the applicants making decisions about their appointment.”
Once selected, the new superintendent’s salary will be negotiated by the board. Trosclair’s annual salary is $170,000.
State law dictates the superintendent’s contract can’t surpass four years and can’t extend more than two years beyond the term of the board that elected the superintendent. However, superintendents can be rehired or have their contracts extended.
Aguillard, who was sworn in Wednesday to represent the school board’s District 9, said he has a unique perspective on what makes a candidate qualified and how the superintendent job works in theory vs. reality. He said he’ll be looking for someone who is student-centered, thoughtful and can anticipate and plan for challenges and opportunities.
“I think the challenge is immense. We want to find the right person to lead Lafayette Parish for the next two, three or four years,” Aguillard said. “We’re looking for someone who can not only maintain what we’re doing today, but look at opportunities to take Lafayette to that next highest level of achievement and accomplishment.”
Centanni echoed Aguillard’s calls for someone who’s forward thinking.
“You have to really be a visionary and communicate where you see this district heading and how to get there,” he said.
Aguillard said he wants to involve the public in the hiring process and hopes the board will be able to host public meet-and-greets for the candidates to share their backgrounds and plans for the district with parents, teachers and other district stakeholders as they whittle the candidate pool down.