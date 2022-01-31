For the Lafayette Parish School System’s 2022 Students of the Year, kindness, being a supportive classmate and a positive attitude are as important as pushing themselves to achieve their academic best, their principals and school staff said.

Each year, the Lafayette Parish School System names a student of the year in the elementary, middle and high school categories, following selections at each school. Each school’s student of the year submits a written essay and student portfolio and is interviewed by a panel of retired educators and administrators for consideration.

The 2022 district honorees are Myrtle Place Elementary School fifth-grader Adeline Hoffpauir, Paul Breaux Middle School eighth-grader Lincoln Trumps and Early College Academy senior Avril Orme.

The three students will advance to represent LPSS at the regional level.

Myrtle Place Principal Catherine Bricelj said Adeline Hoffpauir has the kind of bright smile that catches your attention and brightens your day on campus. She is a considerate and helpful student and peer, always keeping an eye out for opportunities to aid others and taking the initiative to help without being asked, Bricelj said.

Counselor Kim Myers said Adeline is an avid reader who’s always topping Advanced Reader competitions and ranking as a top reader in the school. Beyond strong academics, she’s a grounded, thoughtful and kind child whose peers seek her out for advice, assistance in class and help with conflict resolution.

“I think she is the true picture of what we want for our students and how we want them to learn, how we want them to present themselves as an adult. She’s a perfect citizen in the social aspect and the academic aspect also. She goes out of her way to help others and do things that she knows is right. She’s always doing the right thing, even when no one is watching,” Myers said.

Like Adeline, Lincoln Trumps is a role model his peers look to academically and personally, Paul Breaux teacher Stephanie Harris said.

When the school team surprised Lincoln with news of the honor, his classmates cheered wildly and a couple friends stood to shake his hand and share how proud they were of him. The sincerity of the children’s joy for Lincoln speaks to his impact on campus, Harris and Principal Katherine Rayburn said.

A quick and engaged student, Lincoln strives to learn beyond what’s required for class and takes failure and mistakes in stride to continue pushing himself forward, Harris said.

“He has a strong sense of not only self but a strong sense of community. His ambition is to be a United State Senator one day…and after interviewing this kid, he left me with no doubt that one day his name will be on the ballot because he wants to do good,” Rayburn said.

When Avril Orme was named the district’s high school student of the year, Early College Academy Principal Alex Melton said he was proud, but not surprised.

After interviewing Orme for the school-level honor, Melton said the teenager exuded a sense of quiet leadership, genuineness and positivity that captured attention. A member of several clubs on campus, including Beta Club and the Health Club, Avril is the behind-the-scenes worker bee who makes the wheels turn but doesn’t demand recognition, he said.

The senior has stellar grades and a bevy of academic achievements, but in her interview she didn’t claim sole credit for her accomplishments, reflecting on the importance of family and the support system that helped her persevere through challenges to reach her goals, the principal said.

“You want your own children to be around kids like this and to follow those same values. She’s an amazing student and amazing kid….There’s a vulnerability with Avril and a quiet confidence that really comes through,” Melton said.