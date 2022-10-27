If the Blessed Virgin appeared at St. Thomas More High School this week, well, witnesses were not easy to come by Thursday. Nonetheless, there were more than a few believers and many more hopeful people of faith who saw in a photograph taken in the school chapel — it was posted online — an image that suggested Mary, the Mother of God.
“Noting caution not to enter into sensationalism, STM’s posting yesterday was meant to inspire,” the Rev. Michael Russo, the school chancellor, wrote in an issued statement late Thursday. “The image can be readily explained. It is because of the sun’s positioning shining through a Chapel window.”
That’s what Lance Strother, director of campus ministry, said Thursday.
“It is an image, the rising sun in the morning shooting through the chapel window,” he said. “It is a light beam we are seeing.”
And yet, he said, it could suggest more to people. The location, next to the altar; the time, during the recitation of the Rosary; the month, the Catholic Church celebrates the Holy Rosary and Our Lady of the Rosary during October; seemed to suggest more.
“The particular placement (near the tabernacle) and the stunning outline and image of the ray of light is worthy of pausing and celebrating our faith and praising God for his love and mercy,” Strother said.
That’s what Strother was doing Thursday — celebrating “a pretty compelling image of what we would see as the Virgin Mary.”
He said Anne Pitre, director of institutional advancement, saw the image while praying the Rosary and captured it in a photo. The chapel was built during the pandemic and opened in January. Strother said it has been a great blessing for the school community.
“She described it to me, as the sun is rising, how that beam of light moves,” he said.
Others, too, were moved by the image. On the school’s social media, more than 250 people shared what the image meant to them, most of them favorably.
Mary “told the children at Fatima to pray the Rosary every day for peace in our world long before the miracle on 13 October of 1917,” wrote Pate Colbertcormier. “I see the silhouette and being that this is October and there’s a war between Ukraine and Russia, the students had just finished saying the rosary, we are being reminded of her 1917 promise.”
Jennifer Brown noted that the image was seen “right after praying the Glorious Mysteries.”
Paula Poche Hornback noted that, “Something special is going on at STM this year, for sure. Look at the Quest retreat numbers (a retreat for underclassmen) and the students going to extra daily Masses!”
The Rosary is said at 7 a.m. every Monday and Masses are offered at the chapel on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Apparitions of Mary are rare and seldom accepted by the church. The University of Dayton, where they are closely studied, said there were 386 reported in the 20th century; only eight were said to have “a supernatural character.” None of the eight were in the United States, however in 1859 there was an apparition in Wisconson. It wasn't approved until 2010.
Nor would the church consider this image to be one. But it was not without value, the chancellor suggested.
“The silhouette served to elicit in the imagination of people of faith a much greater truth — that we are surrounded by a cloud of witnesses cheering us on to victory,” he wrote, citing Hebrews 12: 1-2. “When we look at a small acorn, we can wonder that one day it will become a massive oak tree. When we see a little caterpillar, we can wonder that one day it will fly. We dare to see beyond, to hidden realities.
“Was Mary appearing in the STM Chapel? Of course not! But for a brief moment, in the morning hours, the sun shone through and sent a reminder to searching hearts that God’s love is real!”
The brief but intense interest inspired comments that followed the post. These “gave testimony that many people experience and believe in His love, appreciating the little ‘signs’ in nature that captivate the imagination of another world, a world we try very hard at STM to proclaim!”