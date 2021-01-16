Lafayette elementary students are getting an extra push to crack open a book and read through a new incentive program supported by the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette.
The roughly 100-member Kiwanis group is launching a new reading incentive program in partnership with the Lafayette Parish School System to excite students about reading, with each of the district’s 25 elementary schools guaranteed two bikes as raffle items, with the potential for additional prizes, project chairperson Brett Bayard said.
The program was inspired by the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club in Metairie, which has hosted an annual reading incentive program and extravaganza in partnership with Jefferson Parish Schools for more than a decade, Bayard said. The program batted around as an idea in Bayard’s mind for several years, he said, and a combined $3,500 donation from Home Bank and Postlethwaite and Netterville opened the door to get the program off the ground.
Bayard said he initially hesitated, considering the hindrances of launching a new program during the COVID-19 pandemic, but J. Wallace James Elementary librarian Paula Graffeo said the partnership couldn’t come at a better time. Traditional incentives for meeting reading goals, such as pizza and movie parties, have been scrapped because of safety concerns.
Prizes this year have been limited to digital badges on Google Classroom, she said.
“I figured with COVID this is not the year to start this program. But then I started to realize these kids are not getting anything, any kind of reward, so then I realized maybe I need to find a way to do it this year. I kind of flipped it and decided this is more reason to do it than to not do it,” Bayard said.
The Kiwanis leader said he’s challenged members to adopt a school and personally donate or raise $200. The hope is that with Kiwanis backing, community donations and business sponsorship, the club can build on the two bikes to offer more prizes and at least a promotional coupon for each child who meets their reading goal, Bayard said.
The club plans to schedule raffle drawings with each school between May 7 and May 21, he said.
The reading program will be based on Accelerated Reader performance and participation. Graffeo said qualifying students will be entered into a raffle to win the bikes and other future prizes; students will receive one raffle ticket for meeting their personalized Accelerated Reader goal each nine weeks and an additional ticket for every 50% they reach above the goal each nine weeks, she said.
Graffeo said at J. Wallace James she’ll track students’ progress in a spreadsheet and write students’ names on their allotted raffle tickets each nine weeks.
Each student has an Accelerated Reader goal for the nine weeks based on their reading level and performance. Children pick their own books, which have an assigned reading level and point value, and take a short quiz to gauge their reading comprehension. Students must score 85% or above on the quizzes, Graffeo said.
The Accelerated Reader system acts as a data collection tool that helps teachers and librarians track student growth and tailor future reading recommendations for the students, LPSS Elementary ELA and Library Science Specialist Catherine Guillory said. That tool is especially crucial now, because students aren’t able to casually browse in the library and librarians have limited opportunity to engage students in conversation to help them narrow down book choices.
“We need to encourage the kids to read and we need to encourage them to ask for books, to think about books, because it probably has taken a backseat because of COVID,” Guillory said.
It’s been harder getting books into children’s hands during the pandemic, Graffeo said. Younger students circle their book choices on a prepared paper menu while the older students make selections using the library’s catalogue. Then, Graffeo wheels a book cart to their classrooms to make deliveries.
“Choosing a book for kids is really, really difficult. It’s an analytical skill and an abstract skill that 5-, 6-, 7-year-olds don’t have so they need our help and we need some information to put the right book in the right kid’s hands. Having the right book matters, which has been what’s so tough about this year is matching a kid to a book,” Graffeo said.
Guillory, Graffeo and Bayard said they’re thrilled at the possibility of inspiring more children to read, and read frequently. Reading is the cornerstone skill for existing in the world and attaining knowledge, and it’s crucial to students’ success, they said.
Bayard, an engineer, said he often spends more time reading for work than making calculations.
“In order to understand science, in order to understand social studies, in order to understand math — they have to read...Reading is the key to everything. It’s the key to everything in the world,” Graffeo said.
“They can experience so many more things through a book. They don’t have to wait until they experience it personally, because they might not. I may never go to the moon but I can read about it and learn about it that way,” Guillory said.