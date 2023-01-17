When Stephen R. Barnes landed the job as director at the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center, he was counting the days until its permanent home could be built on the third floor of the Edith DuPre Library at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
That was three-plus years and one pandemic ago. He’s still counting.
Now Barnes has watched the walls go up and the office space — about 5,300 square feet — being built out. Within a couple of weeks, the form of the office will be clearly defined. Then his staff members, which has grown to 12 researchers including himself, will be think-tank nomads no more.
The Blanco Center has been temporarily housed in Abdalla Hall on the opposite end of the UL-Lafayette campus from the library. But the plan always has been to house the center in the campus library in a space that was estimated to cost around $1 million to complete. It was just a matter of getting it built.
The space will include an archive for Blanco’s papers — they have been kept in 90 file boxes — seven offices, a conference room and some multipurpose spaces. The archive itself includes more than 800 square feet.
Construction completion date at the Blanco Center is set for May 31, said Rob McPherson of UL-Lafayette’s Office of Facility Management. Barnes said the space should be open to the public by fall 2023 semester.
The construction team walked Barnes through the office space Friday. They said the pace will pick up quickly for building walls and ceilings, then will slow for detail work. Barnes said maximum capacity is 53 people, enough to accommodate some Blanco Center events.
“The framing took longer than expected,” McPherson said. “When the drywall goes up, the finish work slows down.”
In the meantime, Barnes said, his staff has been working a hybrid schedule, spending some time at their temporary office on campus and some time working from home. That started almost as soon as the center opened. He hired his first two researchers who started on March 1, 2020; two weeks later, the pandemic was declared and the staff went home to work.
Nonetheless the center continues to produces high-level work. Since the center’s launch, it has garnered just shy of $3 million in grants, including $1.3 million from the Department of Children and Family Services. Twenty-seven smaller grants pushed the total to $2.9 million in funds generated for research work.
The Blanco Center was established to provide independent research in the areas of education, poverty and economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, health and health care, the coast and environment and governmental ethics. Those were areas of research that Blanco herself help pick out for the center, which was named for her before her death in 2019.
When the Blanco Center was initiated, the former governor — the Iberia Parish native’s single term was from 2004-2008 — was clear that the center should not be a tribute to her but a working center with top-notch research in policy areas that mattered to her and the state.
“Over a lifetime of public service, Kathleen Blanco worked on a range of policy issues that involved the greatest needs of Louisiana,” Barnes said. “I agreed that those were the most important things we needed to be working on. Her early ideas about priorities influenced the direction of our work.”
Barnes said the center has had “unexpected twists and turns” but has not only functioned at a high level but expanded. It did some research related to the pandemic’s effects. But the goal is to meet research needs in the areas that Blanco suggested.
He said when the team moves into the newly constructed center it will have the physical space to do team brainstorming on projects. It will also have sufficient room to conduct focus groups and do workshops.
Over the past three years, the center has established continuing relationships with partners, mostly in state, including Children and Family Services, the Education Department, environmental groups and more. He said the center has done work on more than a half-dozens issues related to coastal protection.
Being in a permanent home will enable the center to also “open up the resource of Gov. Blanco’s archive,” he said. COVID travel restrictions delayed work on studying her papers. He said Zack Stein, head of special collections at the DePre Library, has helped store the material.
Eventually, the archives will have a person dedicated to work on the papers. He expects that historians, political scientists, graduate students and other researchers will use the papers.
“We have more than a dozen undergraduates and 10 graduate students working on projects,” he said, efforts that are consistent with UL Lafayette’s dedication to research as an elite, R1 research institution.
“There is a broad initiative across the campus to give undergraduates the chance to do research,” he said.
Opening the Blanco Center doors at its permanent home will enable the center to expand partnerships, grow its reputation meet its principal goal: provide unbiased, reliable research in areas that are important to Louisiana.
“We’ve exceeded my expectationsm," Barnes said. "I hope we would have exceeded her (Blanco's) expectations.”