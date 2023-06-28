Construction crews in Carencro are busy working to bring the new Carencro A.J. “Bob” Lilly Elementary School to life.
Construction started on the school, formerly named Carencro Heights Elementary, in August. Now the two-story, 98,000-square-foot building at the corner of St. Anne and Tee Ma streets is about five months away from completion.
But anyone passing by can see the progress. Much of the exterior work is complete, concrete driveways have been poured and more than 100 workers are on site ensuring progress stays on schedule.
“We have tremendous craftsmen working long hours to bring this project together,” said Stuart Billeaud, president of J.B. Mouton, which is leading the school's construction. “This project is great for the community, and we are very honored to be part of it.”
The $34 million project is expected to be completed in November. Teachers and staff will then be able to move over to the new building, which sits on about 10 acres adjacent to the current school, which was first built in 1958.
When it opens, Bob Lilly will show off its new name, which the Lafayette Parish School Board approved in February to honor the lifelong Carencro resident and youth baseball coach. The new school will be able to house about 960 students, double the capacity of the current building.
Bob Lilly’s new building was designed with safety at the forefront, said Joseph Brew, director of new construction projects for LPSS.
The entries will require staff to use entry cards. Visitors will have to be buzzed into a vestibule so administration can better monitor student and visitor traffic. There also will be external cameras and a central control point.
The principal and student resource officer’s offices are on the first floor and have full-view windows, great for natural light and for keeping a visual on what’s happening on the campus.
The building’s multipurpose room can be accessed without having to go through the main building, a feature designed with after-school programs and the public in mind, Brew said.
The campus also will have two retention basins for stormwater that feed into a nearby coulee and are designed with the nearly 20-acre school campus in mind. The basins mean the net volume of water entering the city of Carencro’s stormwater system would be about 15% less than before construction started, said Ron Lee, the project manager with Barras Architects.
There will be separate drive-ups for buses and car pickup and drop-off. The lane for cars can accommodate about 175 cars, designed to keep traffic off the road when families line up during arrival and dismissal.
“We thought about the public, we thought about security, we thought about safety, we thought about getting buses off the road,” said LPSS spokesperson Amanda Blanco. “We thought all this through, and we haven’t even walked inside yet.”
Every piece of the new schools has been thoughtfully designed, Lee said. Barras Architects looked to the expertise and knowledge of its design partner RHH Architects, which has worked on several schools in Baton Rouge.
J.B. Mouton also is constructing Prairie Elementary and because its construction timeline is ahead of Bob Lilly’s, anything learned on that site can be used as Bob Lilly is constructed, Billeaud said.
But most importantly, they listened to Bob Lilly Principal Alysia Messa and her faculty and staff to learn about the school’s needs, Lee said.
Grade levels will be split into three wings. And there will be separate playgrounds for younger and older students. The pre-K and kindergarten classrooms will have restrooms, and the special education classrooms share a restroom that has a shower and changing space.
The third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms will upstairs. The hallways are wider and a portion of glass walls overlook the media center and lobby.
“You feel like you’re in a bigger space,” Lee said. “We want the kids to feel like they have matured enough to get to this space. It’s like a reward.”
The media center, which will have glass walls and house the library, will have built-in seating like an amphitheater if teachers want to use the space for classroom instruction. There also are “discovery zones,” which are designed to be a more inviting and can be used for multi-teacher instruction.
The multipurpose room has a wheelchair-accessible platform on one end and the cafeteria kitchen on the other. A large partition will be built in the middle in case the room needs to be subdivided for separate activities.
There are spaces for band, art, music and STEM classes, complete with storage, near the multipurpose room.
“We wanted to think big and beyond the opening of the school,” Brew said.
The school has been designed to provide a safe learning environment that can accommodate its current and future needs, Lee said.
"We are providing advanced innovation in the classrooms and building on current and future technology to advance student learning," he said. "The design team and construction team continue to work closely together to realize the full potential for this school and its positive impact on the students, administration and the city of Carencro."
The new Prairie Elementary School, which is being constructed in the 1100 block of Rue de Belier, is nearing the end of its construction upgrade and will be ready to welcome students and faculty in the fall. It also will be able to serve 900 students and is being constructed by J.B. Mouton.
The Truman Early Childhood Education Center, which began construction at about the same time as Bob Lilly, is expected to be complete in November and open to students and staff in early 2024. It will replace the existing building that was constructed in the 1950s.
Lafayette High School is the latest campus to start construction. The 70-year-old school on Congress Street is receiving a $100 million replacement on its current property. Activity is expected to increase this summer with a goal of opening the new three-story building to students and staff in fall 2025.