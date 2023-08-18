L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy and Broussard Middle School have new principals less than a week into school starting.
Allison Champagne, who was the principal of Broussard Middle School, has been tapped to lead L.J. Alleman, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a release.
Champagne has been an educator for more than 26 years, serving at the middle school level. She began teaching at Broussard Middle before serving as the school's instructional leader.
She then served as an assistant principal at L.J. Alleman for five years before leading Broussard Middle as its principal in 2020, Blanco said. While principal at Broussard Middle, the school was recognized by the state as a Comeback Campus for its continued academic growth.
“I am looking forward to returning to L.J. Alleman and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to prepare students for academic success and social growth, while continuing to develop a dynamic Fine Arts Magnet Academy,” Champagne said in a statement.
Champagne replaces Eric Luquette, who is now an assistant principal at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, Blanco said.
Cale Broussard will move into the role of principal at Broussard Middle. Broussard spent four years as a social studies teacher at Acadian Middle School and Broussard Middle respectively. He was recognized as Teacher of the Year several times while at both schools, Blanco said.
Broussard was an assistant principal of Parks Middle School in St. Martin Parish before returning to LPSS as an assistant principal of David Thibodaux STEM, where he has been for four years.
"I look forward to continuing to grow Broussard Middle School as a school of excellence," Broussard said in a statement.
Other leadership changes announced over the summer included Southside High Principal Catherine Cassidy being named the district’s director of high schools. She was replaced by Allison Bloomer. Gerald Comeaux was tapped as the new principal of Ovey Comeaux High School after former principal Rene White became the head of Edward J. Sam Accelerated School.
Venus Soileau has been tapped to lead Charles Burke Elementary School and Alison Canter will lead Live Oak Elementary School. Elizabeth Harson, who was the interim principal at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School last school year, was announced as the permanent principal.