It’s not only the new students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who have questions as the start of classes loom on Aug. 21. So do the new parents.
The UL Ragin Cajun Parents group on Facebook crackles daily with questions about parking permits, campus jobs and financial aid. There’s high volume especially on questions about residence hall assignments, room availability and private apartments near campus. With confirmations of leases running around 90%, no one wants their daughter or son to lose out in what some see as a musical chairs competition for housing.
DeWayne Bowie, UL Lafayette’s vice president for enrollment management, said Thursday that campus residence halls and nearby private apartment complexes ought to be able to accommodate what appears to be a large class of incoming freshmen, transfer students and upperclassmen.
“There are people on the wait list,” he said about campus rooms and apartments, but that’s more a reflection of flux among some students who are changing their druthers — and commitments — from campus housing to off-campus housing.
Bowie said this is the third consecutive year in which student demand for on-campus housing has been rising. He said last week it appeared that more students were requesting to live on campus while fewer upperclassmen were leaving their campus accommodations in favor of private apartments.
To meet what appears to be a growing demand, he said, UL Lafayette is reopening Harris Hall — capacity 105 — to students. UL Lafayette had weighed other options for Harris — perhaps a mix of office and student residential — but decide to open it up solely for student rooms.
“Some students are going off campus,” he said. “There seems to be enough off-campus housing.”
Popular private apartment communities nearby include Campion Student Housing near the Doubletree Hotel, The Edge on North Bertrand, The Quarters on Stewart Street and River Oaks. Bowie said some apartment communities facilitate transportation to campus.
UL Lafayette requires freshmen who live more than 40 miles from UL to live on campus. He said on-campus options that have been built in recent years have retained student loyalty. But the larger off-campus, private housing has also treated students well, he said.
He said new students and parents become nervous if they remain on a wait list with move-in dates fast approaching. Freshmen can move into their campus accommodations on Aug. 12-13, upperclassmen on Aug. 18-19 and the apartments open to students between those dates.
While he expects that most and probably all students will be accommodated for housing, he also expects a large incoming freshman class. That’s in advance of what is expected to be a national downturn in traditional college student enrollment, which is linked to low numbers of births that started around 2008.
Bowie said he expects enrollment numbers will flatten out at UL during the national enrollment downturn, but he expects overall numbers to remain the same. That’s because the university recruits aggressively for students in Texas and Atlanta, and because many Louisiana families, who have moved to Texas for the oil business in recent years, will send their students back to Louisiana.
Among the draws, he said, are cultural amenities and UL Lafayette’s enhanced standing as an R1 research institution, which should bolster numbers at the graduate level.
“Our brand is national,” he said. “People know us and see us a lot” because of athletic academic success.