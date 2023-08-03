A Carencro resident has announced his decision to run for the Lafayette Parish School Board seat that represents that area.
Chad Desormeaux said he will run for the District 2 seat being vacated by School Board President Tommy Angelle. The district represents north Lafayette Parish, including Carencro.
"I will fight tooth and nail to help make our children's lives better," Desormeaux said in a campaign announcement. "I will stand for what is right even when it is not the most popular decision. I intend to be a leader in our community as we push ahead to put our kids in the best position possible."
Desormeaux has lived in Carencro for nearly 20 years with his wife Brenna. The couple has four children, two who currently attend Carencro High School.
Now a business development and operations specialist at Newpark Mats and Integrated Services, Desormeaux worked in the oilfield and traveled the country for work until about 10 years ago when he decided he wanted to be more involved in the community, he said.
Desormeaux said he and his family love the Carencro community and volunteer and are involved in outreach programs, like Love Our Schools. He's coached youth sports at Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. for 10 years and has also been a board member.
But he wanted to make an impact on a larger level, he said.
"I felt being on the school board will help make that happen," Desormeaux said. "A lot of people complain and talk about how things are run, but not everyone wants to step up and be apart of the solution. I felt like I can be part of the solution."
He said he's excited about the future of the Lafayette Parish School system but recognizes that there is more work that can be done.
"Our kids should not have to go to school and worry about being fearful for their safety. Our teachers should be totally committed to our vision and it is up to us to make sure that same staff has every reason to want to be in LPSS," he said. "The support staff of LPSS should feel respected and treated as if they are just as important as any other position. Transportation needs help to bring school buses back to a trusted form of transportation for our kids."
When Desormeaux said he realized there was a shortage of bus drivers, he received his commercial driver's license to be a substitute bus driver.
"I want parents to begin to trust the process again. I want to earn that trust," he said. "If we can all come together as a community and push in the same direction, District 2 will be a force not only in the parish, but in the state."