In a whirlwind trip to Lafayette, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy on Thursday expressed his concerns and shared favored remedies for Louisianians who are starting their work lives and for retirees who may face challenges with their Social Security funds.
Speaking to the Lafayette Rotary at lunch and later to students and academic leaders at South Louisiana Community College, Cassidy talked about both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which he supported in a bipartisan congressional effort, as well as a looming Society Security threat.
Cassidy said the IIJA, which he helped craft and which passed in August, is helping Louisiana to build or rebuild roads and bridges, increase high-speed internet access, strengthen the state’s electric grid and improve the state’s resiliency in flooding.
Cassidy’s office said the federal funds would boost broadband availability, alleviating a rural deficiency in high-speed internet; money for bridges, helping to relieve the state’s status as having third-most bridge deck areas in poor condition in the U.S.; increase investment in Louisiana’s airports; and provide money for ports and waterways.
He said many see Louisiana’s deficient bridges in Lake Charles and Baton Rouge as critical needs, not only to offset massive traffic tie-ups but also to help businesses and industries that ship by truck to not lose time and money resulting from traffic tie-ups.
At SLCC, Cassidy, accompanied by Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monte Sullivan and SLCC Chancellor Vincent June, toured short-term workforce training labs that prep students for high-pay jobs in heating, ventilation and air-conditioning; industrial electronics; and precision machinery.
Later, the senator met with students and encouraged them to get the necessary training for good jobs in the trades and, if they have the desire, to start and succeed in their own businesses.
Cassidy expressed concerns that those who are relying on Social Security for support in their retirement years may be shortchanged unless federal government leaders fix things. He said if the government does nothing, those who receive Social Security checks will be guaranteed a cut of 24% in nine years. He said it’s imperative that the issue is resolved quickly.
He said there’s a bipartisan move afoot — 14 senators are championing it — to separately invest $1.5 trillion in “stocks, real estate and the American economy” to generate additional money to bolster the Social Security program.
“We need to create a separate fund (for Social Security) and let the profits pay for it,” he said. “Invest in our U.S. economy.”
Cassidy said up to a fifth of the nation’s debt is tied to Social Security shortfalls and that President Biden and former President Trump are not proposing necessary remedies. Failure to do so, he said, would double the poverty rate among seniors.
Cassidy entertained audience questions at the Rotary Club, including some about the national debt, government spending practices and the war in Ukraine.
He said federal programs he supports are those that are paid for, not those that would necessitate new spending. He said he has opposed Biden administration programs that would worsen the debt, such as student loan forgiveness.
He also said by battling Russia, the Ukrainians are diminishing the Russians’ capacity to cause mischief elsewhere around the globe, such as in South America, Africa and Syria.
Cassidy also suggested that Biden might be listed as “an unindicted co-conspirator” in the government’s investigation of Hunter Biden, the president’s son.