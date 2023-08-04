A federal judge ruled that a predominately white school in St. Martin Parish, opened during the height of desegregation, can reopen only for students in pre-K through first grade with older students attending a different school.
Judge Elizabeth Foote ruled earlier this week that Catahoula Elementary School can serve students in pre-K through first grade who are zoned for the school but second through fifth graders in that attendance zone must attend St. Martinville Primary School.
"We commend the Court for supporting our clients’ fight to integrate all St. Martinville schools,” Katrina Feldkamp, Legal Defense Fund assistant counsel who represents the lawsuit's plaintiffs, said in a statement.
“By refusing to return Catahoula Elementary to the status quo, the Court's ruling today moves the parish closer to finally fulfilling the promises of Brown v. Board."
The decision comes as part of a decades-long desegregation lawsuit involving the St. Martin Parish School Board that alleged the district did not do enough to desegregate its student and faculty populations as demanded by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
Despite requests to gain unitary status, which would mean it has eliminated the effects of past segregation to the best of its ability, the district remains under the supervision of the Department of Justice and a federal judge.
It already achieved unitary status when it comes to transportation, staff assignment, facilities and extracurricular activities, according to court documents, but the court is still supervising student assignment, faculty assignment and quality of education.
Foote originally ruled in June 2021 that Catahoula Elementary, which was built in an all-white town for all-white students, should be closed and its students should be rezoned, according to court documents. But the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned her decision.
But the question remained of what student assignment plant would allow the school to reopen while ensuring it wasn't racially identifiable, meaning that the percentage of Black or white students enrolled in a particular school in the district should not exceed plus or minus 15% of the actual enrollment of Black students in that particular grade band.
Foote ruled in favor of the lawsuit's plaintiffs – parents of Black St. Martin Parish students, the Department of Justice and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund – when she made her decision to modify the grades Catahoula Elementary can serve.
The school cannot reopen before the 2024-2025 school year after two magnet schools programs are created and launched at the Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary.
That means students zoned to attend the Early Learning Center for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year will continue to attend that school.
Foote said in her ruling that she'll monitor the implementation of the new student assignment plan for at least three years and that the earliest the St. Martin Parish School Board could filed a motion for unitary status would be in July 2027.