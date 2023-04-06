Changes are coming to the dress code at Lafayette Parish public schools, including more specific details regarding jackets and sweatshirts.
The Lafayette Parish School Board unanimously voted at its Wednesday night meeting to adopt more specific dress code guidelines for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
As part of the changes, the dress code details what students can wear when it comes to jackets, coats, sweaters and sweatshirts. The changes come after LPSS banned students from wearing hoodies or sweatshirts with hoodies in 2020.
Students can wear jackets and coats of any color or print that fully unzips or unbuttons while outside or while transitioning to an outdoor class. But it can't be worn inside in an instructional setting unless it meets specific color guidelines.
For elementary and middle school students, coats and jackets can be solid red, white or navy blue and hoodless. It must remain open, not zipped or buttoned.
High school students must wear a solid-colored coat or jacket in their school's pre-approved color and must remain open, not zipped or buttoned.
The high school colors are:
- Acadiana High - solid forest green
- Carencro High - solid navy or yellow gold
- David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy (9 -12) - solid royal blue or black
- E. J. Sam - solid purple or gray
- Lerosen - solid navy, black or gray
- Lafayette High - solid black or Kelly green
- Northside High - solid red or black
- Ovey Comeaux High - solid red or navy
- Southside High - solid navy or gray
The new changes also ban denim jackets from being worn inside.
Teacher Nicholas Richert raised concerns about students' letter jackets, which are often not solid colors.
School Board Member Kate Labue said that because schools are allowed to sell approved spirit attire and letter jackets and said any school-issued item would be fine for students to wear but if that further clarification was needed, the school board could make changes.
Librarian Julia Reed said that enforcement of school dress code falls on the classroom teachers, which makes their jobs more difficult and can sometimes be a negative interaction between teachers and students
"While I understand the necessity of dress codes for safety and for teaching the students a sense of order, this is getting really granular," she said. "And we're asking teachers and (paraprofessionals) to police children's bodies and that's not really what they signed up for and it's difficult and it makes their already difficult job more difficult."
She also asked that the school board include resources on its website that direct families where to go for free or low-cost items that fit within the district's dress code guidelines.
The new changes also include allowing for sweatbands and earmuffs to be worn outside, prohibiting oversized belt buckles, prohibiting shoes with wheels or noisemakers, and allowing middle and high school students to wear "reasonable" acrylic nails.
Last year, the school board voted to change requirements for backpacks, purses, handbags and lunch bags. All students must have a clear or mesh backpack.
Lunch bags, purses and/or handbags that are larger than 9 inches by 6 inches by 5 inches also must be clear. The new restrictions do not pertain to duffle bags used by athletes and band members because school officials say they are often stored in a secure place throughout the day.
Those changes go in to effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
See the full changes to the 2023-2024 school year's dress code by visiting the school board's Board Docs.