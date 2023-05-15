The graduating class of 2023 hasn’t had it easy, finishing their freshman year at home as the COVID-19 pandemic brought things to a standstill and not having a more typical experience until their junior year.
“We’ve not had the best of circumstances, but we are making the most out of it,” said Lafayette High School senior Lillian Mack.
But their resiliency, the ability to work through less than desirable conditions to make it to the high school finish line, should inspire hope in those watching them accept their diplomas, Mack said.
Read more: Lafayette schools offer paraprofessionals four-year degree for $75 per month to fight teacher shortage
“Being able to get through what we're getting through is something that should be noted,” she said. “And it's something that all future generation should be able to continue.”
Mack, who was selected as this year’s Lafayette Parish School System High School Student of the Year, will be one of the hundreds of students who will walk across the graduation stage this weekend.
‘A quiet intellectual’
Mack started her schooling at Episcopal School of Acadiana before enrolling in the gifted and talented program in the Lafayette Parish School System.
She loves choir and bowling, and school dances and pep rallies, which get her as close to a real-life “High School Musical” experience as possible.
She takes Advanced Placement classes. Mack also is involved in extracurriculars — she’s the president of Future Business Leaders of America, co-president of speech and debate team, vice president of Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society and National English Honor Society, and a member of youth and government.
Her advice to incoming freshman would be to “try everything within reason.”
“There's so many different extracurriculars that you can be a part of, but being able to expose yourself to all of them is very important,” she said. “I've met people that have become lifelong friends that have inspired me have motivated me in ways that you can't get from the teacher all the time. It’s something that's truly awesome.”
Read more: Lafayette Parish schools passed its budget. Here are 4 key line items.
Mack also works at REACH Institute, an after- and summer-school program for students in Pre-K through first grades.
Owner Johanna Cole Pham has watched as Mack, who attended REACH when she was a child, grow up. Mack is an “old soul” who likes to observe and analyze, Pham said.
“Lillian is a quiet intellectual. When she needs to, she will share her knowledge,” she said. “She's always looking for information and she wants to share it.”
Pham has enjoyed watching Mack transform from a tentative child into someone who is confident, caring and charismatic. Mack can be silly with other students and has a great sense of humor, Pham said. And she can teach anyone math.
While working at REACH, Pham has seen some parents underestimate Mack because she is a young, Black girl.
“But as soon as she starts to work with the children and the parents hear what she’s doing and the kids hear how much knowledge she has and how fun she makes it, it’s really incredible for me to watch that,” Pham said.
“She gets a sense of confidence,” she added. “She’s really gained from the experience.”
A vision to change the future
Working with young children from different backgrounds and cultures at REACH is one of reasons Mack wants to eventually work with children and adolescents as a psychiatrist.
And she remembers being in middle school, she and her friends struggling with mental health issues and not feeling like they were heard by the authority figures at school.
“It really inspired me to want to help break down the stigma surrounding mental illness that is telling people that whenever they ask for help, that they'll be ignored, which shouldn't happen,” the 17-year-old said.
“I especially want to work with children because I see it a lot and being able to work with kids through those difficult turning points in their lives and all of the emotions that come with middle school is something that I definitely want to help them through.”
She has a vision of changing what psychiatry means pushing for treatments beyond prescription medication.
“I want to explore different types of treatment, whether that be music therapy, art therapy, color therapy, whatever it may be,” she said. “So hopefully people can have more access to quality mental health care without the cost on your body through those medications or just the cost out of pocket.”
She wants to address mental health stigmas, especially in Black and Brown communities. Mack said through one of her AP classes, she researched how mental health stigmas have impacted Black communities, including how lack of access, insurance and knowledge play a role.
Her goal is to become an established psychiatrist and later open a nonprofit to work with underprivileged children to help breakdown mental health stigmas and provide access to mental health resources.
Mack’s empathy is evident to Pham.
“She has a desire to know about other people's lives and their cultures. And not just to know about it, she also wants to help them celebrate it,” Pham said. “I can see why she wants to create this space for people of all socioeconomic statuses and cultures. She just she loves it. She seeks it out, and she celebrates all the things she learns.”
Leaving for college
There’s a big world beyond Lafayette, where Mack has lived her whole life, and she’s excited to experience it when she leaves for college, she said.
When Pham found out Mack decided to go to Stanford, she and her husband went to Mack’s house. They celebrated with her parents in the backyard, dancing and blasting “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang.
“I know that she's going to be exposed to so much more, learn so much more about herself and the world and have the tools to know how to deal with them more than she ever thought,” Pham said.
“I know that Stanford's going to give her a new level, a new environment for her to exist where she thrives even more than she could ever imagine. And I'm just so happy for her because she deserves it.”