By a 6-3 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered its decision — a loud no, on June 30 — that President Joe Biden overstepped his authority in seeking to overturn some $400 billion in student loan debt.
Had the justices decided in favor of the president in Biden v. Nebraska, about 43 million borrowers might have gleaned some financial advantage. No such luck.
But students starting college this month — and their parents — may have better luck avoiding crippling debt and long-term obligations .
Brian John Bolton, Dwight W. Andrus Jr./BORSF eminent scholar and endowed chair in finance at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said students and families making hasty yet late decisions about college finances may regret them. Sometimes taking a pause — a year to think about things — might pay off in the long run.
“I’m a huge fan of the ‘gap’ year,” Bolton said. “A high school student is pulled in so many directions that he’s not always prepared to focus on college finances.”
The gap year — taking a year off after high school to better assess individual career interests and for finding the right financial path for paying for college — can be a shrewd step for a student who is not sure about things.
“I had more of a clue at 20 than I did at 18,” Bolton said. Too many students — and sometimes, their parents — don’t know what they are signing up for when they take out big college loans. Lenders make it easy to sign, he said, which provides short-term answers for starting out in college.
“But if you’re taking on debt, it’s not free money,” he said.
Bolton said high school guidance counselors may know a lot about searching for colleges but they may know a lot less about financing your way through college. Parents — some who’ve never attended college and even some who have — may be short on the specifics about how college loans are paid back.
Bolton said he’s talked with many college students at UL Lafayette who have little idea about what loans they agreed to and how those loans must be paid back. That means many students pay more interest than necessary for their college expenses and aren’t eligible for any federal relief — ever.
“It’s not just a first-generation (college student) issue,” he said. A college degree and especially a graduate degree were once points of pride, a mark of academic elitism. Now a master’s might be considered a commodity, something that’s expected if you want to land a job in certain fields. So students have to be careful about their tuition and fee costs, must know something about interest rates on student loans and must know about available loan forgiveness, as well as about scholarships and fellowships that help them navigate college finances without running up big debt.
And — this is important for students to consider — how much money can you expect to earn in order to pay back your loans?
More than 600,000 Louisianians owed more than $22 billion in student loan debt last year. That was more than double what Louisiana students owed in college debt in 2012.
The Peter G. Peterson Foundation reports that student debt in the United States has exploded over the recent decades. After adjusting for inflation, they said, federal student debt increased sevenfold from 1995 to 2017, rising from $187 billion to $1.4 trillion.
"Attending a higher education institution is an opportunity that every child in Louisiana should have the chance to realize," said Colby Hebert, Student Government Association president at UL Lafayette. "However, over the last decade and a half the price to attend college has skyrocketed, making this dream for so many high school students stay that — a dream."
Students borrow more these days because tuition has skyrocketed, the Brookings Institute reports. The cost of college — and the burden of long-term debt — is higher in the U.S. than in almost all other wealthy countries.
“There are more people in college, in graduate school,” Bolton said, and institutions are increasing their costs. “If education inflation has been 6-8% — and it has — that’s way ahead of 3% for inflation in general. There are more people with higher balances.”
And yet, Bolton said, it’s not easy to get students’ attention when it comes to discussing financing their education, he said.
“Most college students don’t want to hear about the economics of getting a degree,” he said.
The number of students who are disengaged from their finances has grown over the years, Bolton said. They disassociate themselves from the “pain” of debt. But student loans and unpaid debt doesn’t go away, he said. College costs seem to only increase.
"Parents are looking at the price of sending their kids to college and becoming discouraged just by the cost of tuition alone," Hebert said. "This reality becomes an even heavier understanding for those having to self finance their degree."
Taylor Prejean, a Rayne High graduate who is studying nursing at Grambling State, was on UL Lafayette’s campus for a summer program. She said her main focus as a student is on her grades and on meeting nursing program requirements — not on her finances, as Bolton alluded to — although she says she pays some attention to her loans.
She said if she successfully completes her nursing degree, she should make enough money to keep up with her student loans.
Bolton said preparation for college finances should start at the edge of the crib — not in 12th grade or when the college financial aid package arrives. Students and parents must be intentional in their planning:
- Bolton said a good place to start is with a 529 college savings plans; parents would do well, he said, to start such long-term saving plans when their child is born. 529 plans are state sponsored – Louisiana offers them – they allow parents to save money for their beneficiary and to pay for college expenses. Start early and the investments grows; the plan is flexible and offers tax benefits.
- As high school approaches, talk about grades. “Get the radar out about that.” That’s because most 13- and 14-year-olds don’t know that grades count from the start in high school; that while some school focus on junior-senior years, you succeed in the latter part of high school by building on the freshman and sophomore years. Let your students know that “Grades matter for these reasons.”
- By the junior and senior years of high school, students should be targeting scholarships, especially those that most apply to them. Many students don’t apply for scholarships because they believe scholarships are for elite athletes and scholars. That’s not always the case. Many scholarships go unclaimed or draw few applicants: Pursue those. What you accrue in scholarships lessens the need for loans, which must be repaid.
- Consider enrolling at community colleges, which are substantially more affordable in Louisiana – sometimes allowing students to save 40-50% in tuition. That helps you keep more TOPS money available to you for your junior and senior years wherever you transfer in Louisiana. Coursework is transferable to four-year colleges and 2+2 agreements helps make the transition seamless. Collise DuPont, executive director for enrollment at South Louisiana Community College, said in its sales pitch for SLCC, representatives always tout the savings.
- Keep this option open: Staying local for college and living at home to save money. Bolton said some students yearn for the total college experience – including sporting events and party fun – but lots of commuter students take part in campus activities and perform well in the classroom.
- Make friends. Once you’re on campus, explore all the advantages that a sizable campus like UL Lafayette offers. Connect with faculty members, join clubs, navigate the financial aid process and seek out champions who can help you find jobs or work-study opportunities. Have conversations with people who know the campus. Bolton said too few students are invested in the process of connecting with others. Once on campus, make friends and find people who can champion your every good effort. Find contacts and keep them.
- Consider affordable state schools as well as pricier elite colleges. Bolton said beyond the top 20 or so colleges and universities, the next 100 institutions will offer similar and beneficial environments. UL Lafayette, which is one of three R1 research institutions in Louisiana – the other two are LSU and Tulane -- offers real value for people who work hard and seek out the best classes and professors on campus.