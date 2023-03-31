A social media post claiming a student was sexually assaulted on Comeaux High School's campus is false, the school district said.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a prepared statement Friday morning that the district was aware of a social media posts claiming a student was raped on the campus but that "this is false."
"While we can can confirm that an incident took place on campus yesterday (Thursday) between students we are still investigating the details surrounding the incident," Blanco said in a statement. "Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided."
"We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law," she added. "Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy."
A post appeared on social media Thursday afternoon after the poster said they received a text from their child about an incident. The post has been shared hundreds of times and has hundreds of comments.
If you have experienced sexual assault, the National Assault Sexual Assault hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.