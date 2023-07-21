The Lafayette Parish School system announced several leadership changes, including a new principal at Ovey Comeaux High School.
The changes announced Friday include Gerald Comeaux becoming the new principal of Comeaux High, former principal Rene White becoming the head of Edward J. Sam Accelerated School, Ginger Richard being selected as the director of elementary schools for the parish and Mark Rabalais being moved to associate superintendent.
Comeaux, a retired Louisiana National Guard command sergeant, will serve as the next principal of Comeaux High. He replaces White, who took a position at E.J. Sam, which is a nontraditional school for students who are at least 15 years old and in seventh grade or higher and is designed to let students work at their own pace to earn a high school diploma.
Comeaux began his education career in 1994 when he taught and coached at Jeanerette Middle and Centerville High schools. He joined Lafayette Parish in 2011, teaching at Lafayette High School and later serving as an assistant principal at Lafayette high and Comeaux High.
"I am honored for the opportunity to work with and lead the faculty and staff of Ovey Comeaux High School," he said in a statement. "My goal is to create a safe and positive learning environment for all students and staff."
At the district level, Richard, who has been an educator with Lafayette Parish schools for 20 years, was selected to be the director of elementary schools. She previously served as the supervisor of language acquisition overseeing the district's immersion, world language and English as a second language programs.
She has served at Ridge Elementary School, Milton Elementary School and Green T. Lindon Elementary School, where she was recognized as a semifinalist for the Louisiana Principal of the year in 2021.
Rabalais was moved to the associate superintendent position, replacing Francis Touchet who was appointed Wednesday night as the interim superintendent.
Rabalais, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, has been an educator for 18 years. He has worked at Pineville High School, Ernest Gallet Elementary School, Ridge Elementary School and Southside High School.
He has earned several awards and achievements including being named the 2010 Pineville High School Teacher of the Year, participating in the Louisiana Principal Fellowship Program and being named a PBS Innovative Teacher of the Year in 2011.
Janine LaFleur will replace him as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. She began her education career as a science teacher and softball and volleyball coach at Acadiana High School. She also taught at Paul Breaux Middle School and served as assistant principal and principal at S.J. Montgomery Elementary School.
At the district level, she has served as an academic specialist for social studies, health and physical education, and English language arts. She has served as the director of elementary schools for the last four years.
“I am honored and humbled to serve the Lafayette Parish School System in this capacity,” she said in a statement. “Interim Superintendent Touchet is a strong academic leader that will continue to move our district in a positive direction.”
Other leadership changes this summer have included Southside High Principal Catherine Cassidy being named the district’s director of high schools. She was replaced by Allison Bloomer. Venus Soileau has been tapped to lead Charles Burke Elementary School and Alison Canter will lead Live Oak Elementary School. Elizabeth Harson, who was the interim principal at Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School last school year, was announced as the permanent principal.