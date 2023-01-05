Comeaux High School was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was made.
The threat came in by phone at about 8 a.m., Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Lafayette Parish School System sent an alert that said the Bluebird Drive campus was on an evacuation status as a "precautionary measure."
"Students are safe at this time as law enforcement agencies conduct an investigation," the alert said. "Individuals will not be allowed to enter or exit the campus until this threat is resolved."
The threat comes as students return to campus after the winter break.
Before the break, several bomb threats were called in to various Lafayette Parish Schools.
In November, a 13-year-old Lafayette Middle School boy was arrested and charged with terrorizing after police said he made "verbal threats to bomb the school." The threat prompted law enforcement to search the school's gym before deeming it safe.
That same week, a 14-year-old Northside High School student was arrested for making a bomb threat against the school on Instagram causing an evacuation and lockdown.
There have been five students charged this school year in connection with making threats against Lafayette Parish schools.
After the Lafayette Middle School student's arrest, the district stressed that the threats "are real crimes with real consequences" that frighten students and faculty, tie up emergency responders and cost students instructional time.