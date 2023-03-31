A Comeaux High School student has been charged with sexual battery after victimizing another student on campus, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
The student was arrested Thursday after a school resource office and school administrators were made aware of an incident that occurred on campus, police spokesperson Lt. Jace Quebedeaux said in a statement.
Both students are juveniles. Because the student who was charged is a juvenile, the student's identity is protected by state law.
Sexual battery can occur when a victim's anus or genitals are intentionally touched by the offender using any instrument or the offender's body part, according to state statute. It can happen if that touch is direct or through clothing.
Sexual battery can occur when the victim does not consent; the victim is under 15 and the offender is at least three years older than the victim; or the offender is 17 or older and the victim did not consent or couldn't consent because of physical or mental disabilities.
A post appeared on social media Thursday afternoon after the poster said they received a text from their child about a student being raped on campus by multiple other students. The post has been shared hundreds of times and has hundreds of comments.
The police department said it was aware of the post.
"The Lafayette Police Department can confirm that no rape occurred during this incident," Quebedeaux said in a statement.
"Through further investigation, we would like to clarify and confirm one juvenile student from Comeaux High School was arrested and charged with sexual battery. The Lafayette Police Department is working closely with our partners at the Lafayette Parish School System and the investigation is ongoing."
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Amanda Blanco said in a prepared statement Friday morning that the district was aware of the post but that "this is false."
"While we can can confirm that an incident took place on campus yesterday (Thursday) between students we are still investigating the details surrounding the incident," Blanco said in a statement. "Because this is an active investigation involving students, no further information will be provided."
"We want to assure our community that reports of sexual assault on our campuses are thoroughly investigated and reported to law enforcement as required by law," she added. "Individuals are held accountable for their actions in accordance with state law and board policy."
Sexual battery and rape are different criminal charges. in Louisiana with rape charges involving sexual intercourse.
If you have experienced sexual assault, the National Assault Sexual Assault hotline can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.