The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to create a new taxing district that covers the Southside High School attendance zone, a move that will allow the board to ask voters if they want to pay for athletic facilities.
The board voted 5-3 in front a packed school board room Wednesday night to create the district. It will have to go before a public comment and announcement period before it can be put on the ballot.
School Board Vice President Justin Centanni and members Mary Morrison and Kate Labue voted no. Member Hannah Smith Mason was not at the meeting.
The district is the first of its kind in Lafayette Parish, which up until that vote only had one taxing district that existed parish wide. The Southside School District almost entirely lines up with the current Southside High School attendance zone.
With the creation of the district, the school board will be able to ask voters to issue bonds and pay off those bonds with property taxes.
The board intends to ask voters on the November ballot to pass a bond that would pay to build a football stadium, track and other athletic facilities at Southside High School. The tax would likely exist for five years, School Board Member Donald Aguillard said.
Southside High School was built about seven years ago but a football field was not included in the nearly $80-million construction project.
The goal would be to build a facility for about $16 million. The stadium would have an Astroturf field, an all-weather track, concession stands, bathrooms, a parking lot and other amenities, Aguillard said. If approved by voters, the district expects the project to begin by mid-2024.
Charter schools will receive a portion of the proceeds of any tax collected, regardless of the intended use of the funds.
Supporters from the Southside High School community said a football stadium was needed so that students could feel a sense of home-field pride rather than traveling outside of the parish for games.
School Board member Britt Latiolais said he supported the measure but stressed to his constituents in District 5 that he did not support raising taxes and that this measure would not affect taxes in his district. He said he wanted to give the district a chance to vote whether to raise taxes in their own area.
He also said some schools took decades to get their own athletic facilities.
Member Kate Labue argued that based on student population projections over the next five years, she worried that they attendance zone may have to change
"My fear is that we may be asking someone to pay for a stadium or for themselves to vote for a stadium and their child will never get to attend that school," she said.
School Board Member Tehmi Chassion raised concerns that when Southside High School was being planned, a vote to create a parish-wide tax failed and was concerned about whether a bond would pass in the newly created district to build a football stadium.
But he said he knew how hard Aguillard worked hard to help get a stadium built at Southside High School.
"That man worked so hard to try and get Southside High School stadium taken care of," Chassion said. "Say something kind about the man because he works so hard for y'all."
A public meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on July 19 in the Lafayette Parish School System board room at 113 Chaplin Drive.