Ciara Farmer, Ava Harrington and Broden Willis talked about “High School Musical” while they mixed gray and pink paint together to make a perfect shade of burnt orange.
The group of three were working on a challenge during a week-long summer camp to tell a story from the perspective of someone whose story isn’t often told. They chose Michael Collins, the astronaut who flew the Apollo 11 command module and was the third person to step onto the moon.
In their telling, Collins was part of FAST — the Forgotten Astronaut Society Team — and even the other members of that therapy group mistook the astronaut for an Irish politician by the same name who led the fight for Irish independence in the early 20th Century.
“There’s another Michael Collins and if you Google him, (the politician) is more popular,” Ava said.
The group’s hard work was part of their final presentation for the Destination Imagination summer camp, hosted by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Center for Gifted Education, that was a shortened version of the global challenge experience.
Destination Imagination presents students from kindergarten through college with challenges that encourages participants to come up with a unique solution with just their teammates and no adult interference.
“It’s a lot of fun and it makes you think outside the box,” Ciara said. “I’ve really enjoyed the aspect of creating your own story, but it’s also great to work with other people.
It’s a way for students to bring their own voices to the table and have a safe place to experiment with solutions, said UL Assistant Professor Micah Bruce-Davis, who helped coordinate the summer camps.
“It offers something slightly different, and I do really love how (Destination Imagination) blends that performance, presentation, arts and engineering all together,” she said. “It’s great to see all the kids work together in different ways and also teach each other things.”
Bruce-Davis hopes that by giving students a taste of Destination Imagination, they’ll want to start their own competition teams that meet throughout the year and take their solutions to the regional and global stage.
‘Not a cookie cutter experience’
UL’s Center for Gifted Education turned to Destination Imagination last year when it wanted to bring consistency to its summer programs, Bruce-Davis said. It offered something unique to students in Acadiana who wanted an experience rooted in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Destination Imagination was founded in 1999 and the non-profit has since grown to have participants in nearly 30 countries. Its challenge experience is designed to help students explore their passions, discover their talents and learn new skills.
Johnny Wells, the organization’s director of education, started as a coordinator for his Texas middle school where he taught more than 20 years ago. He’s been involved with Destination Imagination in a variety of capacities over the years, staying connected to it because he said it changes lives.
“I love seeing the positive change in people who become involved with what we do. And that's because everything we do sits on the rails of the creative process,” he said. “Then when they become adults, they look back and think, ‘I cannot believe the most impacting thing I did was on a DI team when I learned to work with others, when I learned to look for solutions.’”
Destination Imagination’s annual tournament gives teams of students, from two to seven people, an open-ended challenge that they work to solve over a few months before taking their completed solution to a regional or state tournament for assessment.
“What I love about what we do is that we are not a cookie cutter experience, which means you can use this and tailor it to the needs of your students, whatever that might be,” Wells said. “You can use it and shape it in several ways.”
The challenges fall into seven categories: technical, scientific, fine arts, improv, engineering, service learning and early learning. With every type of challenge, there is a storytelling and technical component.
There also are instant challenges where students have about 10 minutes to solve a challenge using limited materials, present their solution and then debrief it. They’re designed to build teamwork and enhance quick problem-solving skills. Participants practice during the year and participate in one at the tournament.
Beyond the challenges for students, Wells also presented at UL’s Lagniappe Conference, a professional development conference targeted to help educators, counselors, administrators and parents understand the needs of gifted and high-ability individuals.
He encouraged attendees to use components of Destination Imagination to instill the lessons taught through the creative process — ownership, resource awareness, clarifying questions, authentic self-expression and rapid ideation and implementation.
’It enriches my mind’
While attending UL’s summer camp, students worked to find solutions to past years’ challenges in just a week.
Breaux Bridge Junior High School student Jeremiah Smith, who attended last year’s camp, worked with his teammates to retell the African fable of “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears.” The team worked together to write the script, create costumes and work in a technical component where they had a scene shift, their backdrop changing from night to day.
Jeremiah said he returned to the camp because it was fun and the environment was stimulating.
“It enriches my mind and there are always good people,” the 10-year-old said. “Everyone always wants to help.”
Rylan Jolivette, who is going to Westminster Christian Academy, and Foster Peterson, who is going to St. Thomas More Catholic High School, were part of a team that created a cause-and-effect roller coaster. The team put together a track for miniature race cars with blockers in the middle that would be moved a way using a motor and remote control.
Two cars would start at the end of the tracks, each representing a friend who had experienced bullying and the different impacts it had on them — one who pulled into himself and the other who in turn bullied others. The two friends would eventually push past the bullies — the blockers on the course — and collide into each other, reconnecting.
“It was a lot of collaboration and understanding,” 14-year-old Rylan said. “We had a lot of ideas go into the project and we had to make sure everybody had their voice heard.”
The group deconstructed remote-control cars to get the motors they needed to move the blockades on the track. Fosterhad worked with circuit boards in one of his classes at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School. He brought that knowledge to his group but still it took time to figure out how it work for their project.
“The trial-and-error process was a lot. We spent a few hours making sure the motors and string would work,” he said. “It was a big part and we didn’t get all of the things on the first try.”
A hope to continue beyond summer
Seeing the final projects that teams present is a favorite moment for Bruce-Davis.
“When they finally pull it together, every time I’m always just like, ‘wow. That’s incredible,’” she said.
She hopes students will go home excited to start teams that would go on to compete in the challenge experience. It’s a chance for students to critically think about solutions in a way that’s joyful and playful, Bruce-Davis said.
“For different groups of kids to have an opportunity to find their voice and develop their interests is super important,” she said. “Kids need the opportunity to solve problems without adults telling them how to solve them.”
Creating a team that would compete in Destination Imagination doesn’t have to be confined to a school, Wells said. All it takes is an adult, who passes a background check, who can help the team with facilitation. Each team also pays a $165 fee.
Destination Imagination has lesson plans to help adults so they won’t feel like they’ve been left in the dark.
“If you want to do something rewarding for the future of our world and the future of human beings, you would do this,” Wells said. “Most adults, when they start, they're like, ‘I am clueless. This makes no sense to me. I do not know what I'm doing.’ And as someone who's done it for years and decades, I feel the same way every day.
“Then after you get into it, and the kids start working, and they give meaning to it and you start seeing what's happening with the kids you’re like ‘this is why I do this. I do this because it's changing these kids.’”