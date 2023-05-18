Students on the north side of Lafayette will have a new summer camp opportunity.
A second location for Camp Invention, a week-long camp focused on STEM, will be held at David Thibodaux STEM. The camps has been held for several years at Ernest Gallet Elementary School, introducing Kindergarten through sixth grade students to science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on learning.
Assistant Principal Cale Broussard, who will lead the camp at David Thibodaux, said he wished for this opportunity for years.
"It was like a gift. (The district) walked in and said we'd like to expand and I jumped on it," he said. he said. "To have that opportunity here on the northside of Lafyette was truly exciting and amazing to hear. And the community came and were willing to support this process. I'm just forever thankful for that."
With a $10,000-donation through the Stuller Family Foundation, David Thibodaux will host its own camp and be able to offer financial scholarships for more than two dozen students.
Broussard has a personal connection to Camp Invention. About five years ago his son attended the camp when a family friend offered to sponsor him. Now in the sixth grade, Broussard said his son still talks about what a great time he had at Camp Invention.
"Anything hands-on with kids that age, especially with technology and innovation for the future, is a god thing," Broussard said. "They're going to be creating things, they're going to be taking apart things and just learning the basics of what STEM looks like for different grade levels."
Broussard said he's grateful for the donation and the support from the community and Lafayette Parish School System He said he's received dozens of thankful emails from parents whose children will be able to attend the camp for free.
Expanding Camp Invention to have two locations in Lafayette has been a goal of the Stuller Family Foundation, said Executive Director Chuck LaGrange. With a location on the north and south side of Lafayette, it removes some of the barriers students may face, like transportation needs.
"It's important because it provides kids multiple opportunities to be involved in a very important aspect of learning," he said. "If you can put these programs closer to where the kids are, there becomes one less barrier for these kids to have access to these important programs."
Programs like Camp Invention introduces students to STEM and can help prepare them for their career, LaGrange said.
"It's a creative way to teach children in an environment that's fun, that's informative and keeps them engaged," he said. "By keeping them engaged, sometimes they don't realize they're learning all of these critical components, and it inspires our future entrepreneurs. It inspires future innovation."
There are still open spaces and scholarships for Camp Invention. To learn more or sign up, visit www.lpssonline.com/schools/summerschool/summer-camp.