The faces of the students at Center Street Elementary in New Iberia lit up when they heard why they were gathered in the school's library.
Not only were they getting new books, donated by Episcopal School of Acadiana's Spanish club, but those books would be in both English and Spanish.
"We want to preserve their native language and celebrate multilingualism," said Iberia Parish Schools English Learner Supervisor Crystal Arceneaux. "It's a way to celebrate and appreciate and them and show them we're excited about their cultures and what they means to us.
"It's a form of respect."
The juniors and seniors in ESA's Spanish club fundraise by selling nachos about once a week on their campus, which everyone loves, said ESA junior Hailey Britton.
"The club has been running a surplus and we wanted to do something good for the community," the 16-year-old said. "In our school, community series is important to a lot of people."
The students worked with other Spanish teachers at ESA and researched the best books to buy. The books were delivered Thursday and the ESA students read the books, in both Spanish and English, to the nearly 40 Kindergarten through sixth graders.
Owen Broussard, an ESA junior read Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" to a table of Kindergarteners. His favorite part was discussing which page the students like best.
"They all chose the page with the butterfly," he said. "But I like the page with all the junk food."
Arceneaux was approached by ESA Spanish teacher and Spanish Club sponsor Yoly Mayeux about donating the bilingual books designed for students at various reading levels. They selected Center Street because it the elementary school with the highest percentage of English language learner students in the parish.
About 6.7% of the school's 400 students have limited English proficiency. Most of those students speak Spanish as their first language.
"The ideas it to reunite students with their cultures," Mayeux said. "Also, being bilingual is an advantage, especially with the Spanish population growing so much in the U.S."
Mayeux and her students hope to continue fundraising and purchase bilingual books for more schools in Iberia Parish.
"I really hope we continue to grow this next year," Hailey said. "There was a lot of excitement (today)."