Retired educator and former Acadiana High School principal David LeJeune is running for the Lafayette Parish School Board.
LeJeune, who was an educator for 34 years, is challenging incumbent Mary Morrison for the District 1 seat, which largely encompasses Scott and Duson.
"I want to serve the community and stakeholders of District 1, which I've been doing for the last nine years," he said. "I want to make sure that schools in District 1 remain great and I want to keep the talented kids we have in this district in the public school system."
LeJeune was an educator in Vermilion and Acadia Parish before serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal in Lafayette Parish. He retired in 2021.
He said he would use that experience working directly in schools with teachers, administrators, students and support staff to shape the way he serves on the board, if he's elected.
"I'm doing this because I'm an educator and I think this is important," he said. "I'll have that experience when voting on policies and procedures. I have the educational background that will enable me to make decisions that will help teachers, students and stakeholders to be successful."
One of LeJeune's priorities is facilities. He said the current school board has done great job but "every kids deserves to go a top-notch facility."
LeJeune also said one of his main focuses will be on the teacher shortage the district is facing.
"We have talented teachers already, but with the shortage, we need to get more people back in the education system," he said. "Talented teachers make talented students."
The primary election will be held Oct. 14 and, if necessary, a run-off will be held on Nov. 18.