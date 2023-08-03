Jeremy Hidalgo, who previously sat on the Lafayette Parish School Board, is running for his old seat.
Hidalgo is running for the District 9 seat, which is currently held by Donald Aguillard, who has decided not to run for re-election. District 9 covers a wide swath of southern Lafayette Parish, including portions of Broussard and Youngsville.
Hidalgo wants to place a strong emphasis on student achievement, according to a campaign announcement.
"He stands as a strong advocate for teachers and support staff, recognizing their vital role in shaping the future of District 9's young minds," the announcement said. "Hidalgo's platform extends to fostering increased parental involvement, recognizing the pivotal role parents play in their children's educational journey. Additionally, he is resolute in addressing future facility needs to ensure a conducive learning environment for all."
Hidalgo is a lifelong resident of the district, where he lives with his wife, Natalie Richoux Hidalgo, who is an 18-year veteran teacher in Lafyette Parish. The couple's two daughters attend LPSS schools.
He's a Milton native who attended Milton Elementary/Middle School and Comeaux High School, which he said has shaped his understanding of the district's needs. He runs a small business.
Hidalgo was first elected to the Lafayette Parish School Board from 2015 to 2019. In 2019 he unsuccessfully ran for a Lafayette Parish Council seat.
Hidalgo is involved in several community organizations, including the Milton Civic Organization, Youngsville Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus and the Youngsville Lions Club. He also participated in Leadership Youngsville and Leadership Lafayette.
"Hidalgo's campaign is a testament to his belief in inclusive leadership, where collaboration breeds progress and stability within the school system," the announcement said. "With Jeremy Hidalgo at the helm, District 9 can look forward to effective and empowering leadership that uplifts every student and family it serves."
