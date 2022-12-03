Warren Perrin of Lafayette got something extra special during President Emmanuel Macron’s appearance before French language enthusiasts at the New Orleans Museum of Art on Friday. He got a handshake and a few words of acknowledgement from the French head of state, who was promoting during his U.S. visit this week – among other things – French language education.
Macron spoke before the like-minded at NOMA, where several hundred Louisianians, many Acadiana residents among them, took heart from his encouragement for spreading the spoken French language everywhere. Participants said representatives of most Francophone organizations in Louisiana were represented in the crowd.
Perrin, standing among special guests, was wearing the Legion of Honor medal given to him by former French President Jacques René Chirac in 1999. He’d never worn it in public before. He said Macron focused on the medal, approached him and asked, “Pourquoi?” – why did he receive the medal?
Perrin, a lawyer, author on Louisiana Cajun culture and French language enthusiast told Macron it was because of his work with the Council on Development of French in Louisiana – CODOFIL – which is charged with supporting and growing French communities through scholarships, immersion and other programs that build language skills.
Macron tried to “talk with everyone” possible during the event, Perrin said. “He’s a good orator,” Perrin said. “He announced formation of a fund to raise money to give scholarships for the study of French, especially for the economically disadvantaged.”
Barry Ancelet — folklorist in Louisiana French, ethnomusicologist in Cajun music and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — said Macron’s remarks, which appeared to be extemporaneous, were “so right on point in what we have tried to accomplish here.”
He said Macron spoke to the idea that “La Francophonie,” the language of French-speaking countries, is larger than the French themselves.
“We (French-speaking peoples) all deserve a place at the table” – including Acadians and their descendants,” Ancelet said. “It is inclusive of places like Louisiana. We are producing wonderful things in French. But French has more variety than people have thought of.”
He said he and Macron exchanged thoughts on how “French is richer when it is larger, more inclusive.”
“He was very charming and his remarks were very important for those of us in Louisiana who have been trying” to promote language in Louisiana, he said.
Musicians from Acadiana also highlighted the evening. Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys played for more than an hour before Macron’s formal appearance, but Macron sought out Riley to say he heard and enjoyed the music from offstage.
Acadiana native Zachary Richard, whose career in French music has been global, offered the song “Aux Natchitoches” about Louisiana’s oldest continuing settlement, which Ancelet called “the gift of song” to welcome the French president.
“That was a moment. That was a moment,” Ancelet said. “You could tell that Macron was rapt” by hearing the song.
“Macron walked toward him, shook his hand and hugged him,” Ancelet said. “Our small but energetic Francophone community in Louisiana was proud to have him.”