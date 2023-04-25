As Louisiana students sit down for LEAP testing and other end of year testing, students can feel anxious and stressed.
One of the ways Lafayette Parish schools are helping students conquer that testing is anxiety is with a “Moving Through Testing Anxiety” workshop led by Acadiana Center for the Arts Teaching Artist Kelsey Billiot. She is visiting several schools to teach students techniques to calm their anxiety.
Billiot, who developed the program, led students at Woodvale Elementary School on Monday through techniques to calm their breathing, encouraging them to sit tall to be able to completely fill their lungs.
She showed them how to combat negative self-talk – “I’m no good at this” or “I’m dumb” – by physically brushing “off the yuck” by sliding their hands down their arms or along their thighs if they’re sitting at a desk.
Students moved their heads side to side and forward and back to practice moving to combat the feeling of being stuck after skipping a hard test question.
“If your body and mind are feeling one thing,” Billiot told students, “you can change your body’s reaction with movement.”
LEAP, or the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, is given to students starting in the third grade and used to gauge their knowledge in subject areas and their readiness to move on to the next year’s material. Testing typically lasts for about three weeks.
The “Moving Through Testing Anxiety” workshop was useful for Woodvale’s third, fourth and fifth grade students who were preparing for testing and outside of school, principal Gabrielle Mergist.
“I think that it is helpful for (testing) but, in general, we don't realize how much stress we put on kids or how much they put on themselves,” she said. “I hope that they are getting techniques that they can use not only in school, but at home or anytime. If they feel that they need some help, this can travel through all places for them.”
The workshop was put on in partnership with Lafyette Parish School System and the ACA that connects teaching artists with schools for free to help enrich and support lessons like a social studies program with a jazz performance or a visual art piece to enrich a lesson about the parts of plants.
LPSS and ACA have been in partnership for more than 40 years, said ACA Education Director Bree Sargent. She said she’s loved watching the programs and opportunities grow for arts in education, something that benefits the whole community.
“We’re teaching all parts of the child,” she said. “It’s helping us create well-rounded children who grow up to become well-rounded adults.”
Mergist said she was encouraged by the way Woodvale students were engaged in the workshop. Next year, she wants to look into expanding
“Coming out of COVID, one thing that I love to see is the community stepping back into our school, which is so great,” Mergist said. “A lot of our students wouldn't know what yoga is, they wouldn't have the opportunity to practice these types of things.”
Other things families can do to prepare for testing:
- Make sure your student gets enough sleep before heading to school. Most children from 6-13 years old need 9-12 hours of sleep and teens need 8-10 hours of sleep, according to Nemours Children’s Health. It can also help to put phones, tablets and other electronic devices away an hour before bedtime.
- Encourage positive self-talk and focus on the positive. Reminding students about the consequences of a poor test score isn’t helpful, according to the non-profit Cleveland Clinic.
- Eat a healthy breakfast before test day.
- Ensure students arrive to school on time and aren't pulled out early for appointments.