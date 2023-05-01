It’s the home stretch to help Lafayette’s nonprofits during SOLA Giving Day.
The eight-week spring fundraising campaign culminates Thursday with a 24-hour giving push. SOLA Giving Day, an event from Community Foundation of Acadiana, supports nonprofits, churches and schools in South Louisiana.
It’s designed to help organizations fundraise for a specific project or program and inspire the community to contribute to as much as they can.
This year every Lafayette Parish public school is fundraising for projects to support their students and staff. Non-profit Love Our Schools is matching donations to all LPSS schools up to $500 and is matching up to $2,500 for the 12 schools with CAFEs.
“The amount of support that the students and staff of the Lafayette Parish School System receive from this community is link no other in the state,” Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement. “Through their actions, the Lafyette community has invested in the education of our students and SOLA Giving Day is another wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and show support for our schools.”
Read about each school’s projects below:
Elementary School
Alice Boucher Elementary School: Fundraising for a digital marquee and employee appreciation and student incentives.
Broadmoor Elementary School: Fundraising to purchase additional playground equipment for all students, including those with special needs.
Carencro Heights Elementary: Fundraising for student incentives, classroom supplies, playground and PE equipment and beautification projects, including a school marquee.
Charles Burke Elementary: Fundraising for a digital marquee.
Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School: Fundraising to furnish a recently built wing entrance with multimedia tables with charging stations, chairs and portable partition.
Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary: Fundraising to support its students.
Duson Elementary: Fundraising to purchase outdoor playground equipment.
Evangeline Elementary School: Fundraising to help affirm its nearly 700 students.
Green T. Lindon Elementary: Fundraising for a digital marquee.
J.W. Faulk Elementary School: Fundraising for employee and student incentives, classroom supplies, PE equipment, playground equipment and school beautification that would ultimately include a new digital marquee.
Katharine Drexel Elementary: Fundraising for campus beautification and playground equipment.
L. Leo Judice Elementary School: Fundraising to support its students.
Live Oak Elementary: Fundraising to support its students.
Martial Billeaud Elementary: Fundraising to start a school garden that would be maintained by students.
Myrtle Place Elementary: Fundraising for a digital marquee.
Prairie Elementary School: Fundraising for technology needs as well as books and supplies for the library.
Ridge Elementary School: Fundraising for adaptive swings with special safety features and multisensory play equipment designed to stimulate the seven senses: smell, taste, touch, sight, hearing, movement and balance.
S. J. Montgomery Elementary School: Fundraising to create a fund to provide additional opportunities to celebrate and motivate students and faculty.
Truman Early Childhood Education Center: Fundraising to support its students.
Westside Elementary School: Fundraising to support the needs of its more than 500 students.
Middle School
Acadian Middle School: Fundraising for an outdoor recreational facility to help improve mental and physical health, reduce stress levels and anxiety. It’s also raising money for window graphics for one-way vision safety and beautify campus.
Broussard Middle School: Fundraising to furnish classrooms with collaborative tables, desks and chairs.
Carencro Middle School: Fundraising for outdoor tables and outdoor basketball goals.
David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy: Fundraising to support its sixth-12th grade students who learn through a STEM curriculum through the engineering design model.
Edgar Martin Middle School: Fundraising for a new digital marquee. It also is raising money to install bleachers for football and soccer game attendees, to add a sidewalk between main halls and the library, and update student desks.
Judice Middle School: Fundraising for benches to be put out front for car riders and bus riders.
Lafayette Middle School: Fundraising for a new digital marquee. It also is fundraising to help celebrate accomplishments in other ways.
LeRosen Preparatory School: Fundraising for a digital marquee to replace the current one that was donated during the 1992-1993 school year.
L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy: Fundraising for digital marquee.
Milton Elementary Middle School: Fundraising for new technology and to reward faculty and staff.
Paul Breaux Middle School: Fundraising to buy metal, powder-coated tables and benches for outside seating for students.
Scott Middle School: Fundraising for classroom materials and supplies, uniform clothing, backpacks, testing snacks and incentives.
Youngsville Middle School: Fundraising to continue its efforts to create outdoor learning spaces for its students.
High School
Acadiana High School: Fundraising to clean and repaint the parking lots and barricades as well as add exterior signs for wayfinding.
Carencro High School: Fundraising to construct covered walkways to keep students dry on rainy days. It also is raising money to convert several locker areas into meeting rooms for teachers and students.
Early College Academy: Fundraising to recognize student achievement, update PE equipment and show appreciation to its teachers.
E.J. Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette: Fundraising to support its students who are at least 15-year-old and in seventh grad or higher to accelerate their learning and graduate with a high school diploma.
Lafayette High School: Fundraising to support its more than 1700 students through athletics, student incentives, the general fund and Future Business Leaders of America.
Northside High School: Fundraising for student transportation and student and teacher incentives.
Ovey Comeaux High School: Fundraising to support its nearly 1100 students with a focus on academic success and student safety.
Southside High School: Fundraising to increase student, parent and community member engagement at athletic and spirit events. It also is raising money to help Southside cheerleaders attend National Cheerleaders Association camps.
W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center: Fundraising to recognize student achievement and show appreciation for teachers and staff.