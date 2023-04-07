Having age-appropriate conversations with students about sexual assault can be a difficult and awkward, but they’re necessary, experts say.
Equipping children with the tools and boundaries they need and helping them practice setting those boundaries important, said Roy Petitfils, a licensed professional counselor in Youngsville.
The Acadiana Advocate talked with Petitfils after a sexual battery was reported on Comeaux High School’s campus. Two juveniles have been charged after police said they victimized another student.
Children, and very often boys, need parents to be explicit, he said.
“That involves us being the uncool parent, and they're going to roll their eyes so hard that the whole house might shake,” Petitfils said. “But that doesn't absolve us of doing our job of pointing it out.”
Conversations should not be limited to assault between opposite genders.
“The general public really has no idea how much boy-on-boy sexual assault goes on,” Petitfils said. “And just to be clear, this is not kids who have same-sex attraction. This is just boy-on-boy sexual battery and sexual assault.
“They think it’s funny and then you get a sociological dynamic of a group of guys who all think it’s funny.”
What is consent? What is sexual assault?
Consent is when people agree to engage in sexual activity, according to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. It is an ongoing process of discussing boundaries and can be withdrawn at any time.
People who are underage, intoxicated, incapacitated, asleep or unconscious cannot give consent. And someone cannot consent freely under pressure of intimidation or threat, according to RAINN.
Sexual assault occurs when there is sexual contact or sexual behavior that occurs without the victim’s explicit consent, according to RAINN.
How can I talk to my student about what happened at Comeaux High and about sexual assault?
Parents and caregivers should have explicit and age-appropriate conversations with their students about consent, Petitfils said. They also should explain to a student that unless consent exists, it is unwanted sexual behavior.
“You’re doing harm at any time when it’s unwanted,” he said.
Helping a student set boundaries can include having a safe code that signifies a child is uncomfortable in a situation and wants to be bailed out, Petitfils said. A text that says something like “are we having pancakes this week?” or “have you talked to grandma lately?” can be a coded way for a child to text a parent without feeling like their friends will see.
Those boundaries and understandings need to exist not only for public settings, like at school, but also for sleepovers and parties.
“A lot of parents are resistant to talk to their kids about these because they're like, ‘they're too young. I don't want to, I don't want to rob them of their naivete,’” he said. “And that's a mistake. It's best when it comes from the parents.”
Petitfils recommended having those talks about important topics during frequent micro-conversations that only last two or three minutes.
“Most of the time when we're lecturing as parents and we're going on and on,” he said. “We're doing that for us, because we're not getting the nonverbal cues from the teen that they're understanding, and they probably understood what we're trying to communicate in the first couple of minutes.”
Petitfils said he starts those conversations by saying he wants to talk about a sensitive and awkward topic but by letting a teen know it will only last a few minutes, it can be easier for a teen to digest.
He said parents should prepare before having those conversations and include an opportunity for a child to ask questions within that few-minute conversation.
He also recommended that parents can have a “dead man’s” conversation with their child. During that talk, while a child is telling their parent something, the parent won’t immediately react or have a facial expression.
“It's not that I'm not promising not to do anything about the conversation. But I'm going to listen, I'm going to take some time away, reflect on what you said. And then we can come back together,” he said.
He also said he will occasionally use movies or TV shows to talk with his own children about behavior that isn’t appropriate or is harmful.
What should I do if my student tells me they’ve been sexually assaulted?
Oftentimes, there is a resistance to come forward and tell anyone about sexual assault, Petitfils said.
But if a child does say they’ve been sexually assaulted, the first thing is to assess what care a child needs in that moment, whether it be medical care or psychological support. And then a parent needs to decide how to protect their child from an environment in which the child feels they may be harmed again.
“With parents, they get scared. They feel like they just got ambushed. Something happened to their kid and they weren’t able to protect them,” Petitfils said. “Give (your child) the care that they need. Equip them as best you can to protect themselves, give them the resources they need.
“Then, after talking with your kid, you feel like it's something that's urgent, go to the police.”
What if I’ve been sexually assaulted and don’t feel comfortable telling my parents or caretaker?
Petitfils said that if a student doesn’t have a parent or guardian they feel they can talk with, there are oftentimes other safe and caring adults they can look to for help.
In schools, students can talk with a trusted teacher, guidance counselor or school administrator. Students can also talk with their counselor or therapist, or request their parents help connect them with a counselor or therapist.
Petitfils said talking with friends can be hard because sometimes conversations about and involving sexual assault can be too sensitive. If a student decides to talk with a friend, he recommends a student tell their friend they want to talk about it and not to make them promise to keep it secret.
There also are online resources such as the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 741741, or the National Assault Hotline, which can be reached at 800-656-4673.
Is there a service in Lafayette that will help provide sexual assault education to teens?
Safe Havynn Education Center, which is in downtown Lafayette, offers a free two-day workshop for teens to learn about sexual assault and consent, said founder and Executive Director Arial Moore.
The workshop includes topics such as healthy relationships, boundaries, and risk behavior prevention education.
Safe Havynn partners with clubs, organizations, youth groups, churches and schools to provide the workshop.
“Overall, the workshop is designed to provide valuable education and resources to help teens understand and navigate issues related to sexual assault and consent, fostering a safer and healthier community,” Moore said in an email.
Interested groups that work with a minimum of 20 students can contact Moore info@safehavynn.org.