Acadia Parish students and staff will return after Labor Day to four-day school weeks, a district-wide change made in an attempt to boost teacher and staff morale, recruitment and retention.
The Acadia Parish School Board voted in January to change from a five-day week. The board selected Monday as the non-instructional day meaning students and staff will report to campuses Tuesday through Friday.
Four-day school weeks have been implemented in more than 1,600 schools across 24 states, according to data from Oregon State University’s Four-Day School Week Policy, which researches and analyzes the policy adoption and implementation to understand its impacts.
To prepare for the change, students and staff reported to campuses for five-day weeks since the start of school. But they were on a new schedule, which added 54 instructional minutes to each day.
“We’ve had a smooth start to the school year, even with the extended day that we had to incorporate to meet statewide instructional mandates,” said Superintendent Scott Richard. “The normal routines associated with school are still in place.”
In addition to adding 54 minutes to each school day, every student will be offered breakfast, lunch and an afternoon meal at no cost to families.
“It’s a lot more work, but the return on investment for our students is without question,” Richard said.
The district knows its greatest challenge in the new schedule will be attendance, Richard said. The Acadia Parish School Board has asked for ongoing reports monitoring academic performance and attendance.
“If student attendance is not consistent on the four days we’re here, it’s not going to be successful,” he said. “We’re going to see a dip in student achievement.”
“We need kids in seats every day,” he added. “That’s our biggest priority right now.”
Oregon State University Associate Professor of Economics Paul Thompson, Ph.D., who has extensively researched four-day school weeks, told The Advocate in January that research shows if there is a decrease in the number of instructional hours in a week, it can have a big impact on student achievement.
“We find that schools that really see big drops in how many hours students are in school, see these really detrimental impacts to achievement,” he said. “But schools that are able to maintain the level of time in school or only reduce it by you know, an hour or so each week, those schools really don't see much change in things like student achievement.”
Richard said schools can look to Acadia Parish School’s Fifth Ward for a blueprint on how to pace curriculum and instruction. The four schools in the Fifth Ward — Estherwood Elementary, Mermentau Elementary, Morse Elementary and Midland High — have all been on a four-day school week for more than 20 years.
But Richard said he feels the district is already seeing the benefits of moving to a shortened work week. The district has seen an increase in the number of applications for open teacher and support staff positions.
“We’re in a much better place this school year than where we were last school year,” he said. “Overall, I do feel like based on reports, school visits and reports from administrative staff that there is an obvious feel that things are moving right along and that everyone is doing their best to make a four-day week work.”
The change may also be helping with the shortage of bus drivers, Richard said. The district contracts out its bus services, but the labor pool was one of the best Richard said he’s seen in his 30 years of education. While the district experienced the typical beginning of school year issues with transportation, adjustments are being made and the extension of the school day hasn’t presented many problems.
Richard said this school year and next will act as pilot programs to determine if a four-day work week is the best fit for Acadia Parish students and families. Everything is being monitored closely — for the good and bad.
“I have no doubt that if there are negative issues,” he said, “there will be serious considerations for adjustments next year.”