The Alice Boucher Elementary School cafeteria was filled with cheers, high-fives and earnest enthusiasm Thursday as students were celebrated for making reading strides.
For the third year, the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette challenged students to read more and develop reading comprehension skills with its Rewards for Reading initiative, an incentive-based program that raffles off prizes to students who read and then pass Accelerated Reader quizzes.
The program is offered at each of the Lafayette Parish School System’s 24 elementary schools.
A few dozen students won prizes at Alice Boucher on Thursday, from Razor scooters to bicycles to tablets to basketballs. The prizes were a combination of incentives from the Kiwanis Club and partners like Parish Proud, Raising Cane’s, Cox and Love Our Schools, and supplemental items provided by the school.
Students high-fived their friends as their names were drawn, beamed onstage holding their prizes and nudged the more shy students to own their achievement in front of the school.
Kiwanis Club members Casey Hebert and Laura Hanes said seeing the smiles on the students’ faces was a touching reminder of the purpose behind their work.
“The little ones right here, the kindergarteners that were down here at my feet, they were watching the big kids win for their achievement. Some of them were really paying attention to that and thinking, “Oh, if I do that next year I could win,’” Hanes said.
The program is all about progress. A student doesn’t have to be the best reader or read the most words to win a prize. It’s a distinction that’s important to get students on board, especially those that might struggle with learning disabilities that make reading more difficult, Hebert said.
“Those kids might only read one or two books a year, but that’s like reading six million words. That’s what this program is for, to reward the work of the kids,” he said.
Hanes, secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette Foundation, knows what it’s like to watch your child battle with words on a page. Her daughter, a graduating high school senior, has dyslexia and she’s seen firsthand the difference encouragement and a sense of accomplishment can have on a child’s drive to read.
“[It’s seeing] the beam on her face. She’s so proud of herself. It makes her want to do more, instead of regress. It makes her want to read another book or tackle another project or do something extra,” Hanes said.
Hebert, president of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette Foundation, said since the program began in January 2021 the club has seen schools report students doubling, tripling and even at times quadrupling the number of words they’ve read from one school year to the next.
At Alice Boucher, school librarian Claire Cheramie reported that the student body read 7.6 million more words and earned 4.449 more AR points compared to last school year.
Cheramie said the program’s tangible prizes help students make the correlation that reading can lead to good things, in ways that good grades alone may not.
The instant gratification nature of passing an AR test and earning a raffle ticket can also help to build students’ pride in their efforts and help them build momentum to advance down the path of academic growth, Cheramie said.
The librarian said she’s seen a number of students who are resistant to reading not because they don’t like books, but because they feel bad at the skill and want to avoid feelings of frustration and dejection.
“It’s being able to say, ‘Look at what I’ve done. Look at how far I’ve come. Reading really can do positive things for me, either in getting small rewards or because I finished this book and did it for myself,’” Cheramie said.
Alice Boucher Principal Roneka Coleman said reading is the foundation of all learning and data shows that a student’s reading ability impacts all other areas of learning.
Programs like Kiwanis’s Rewards for Reading help drive home that reading has value, even beyond the tangible. While the students are focused on the prizes, Coleman also emphasizes the intangibles they walk away with – a broader vocabulary, a sense of connection and more knowledge than they had before.
“We now see kids that have never picked up books before reading books. We have kids having conversations with the librarian or their teachers about where they are in respect to their AR goals….We’re starting to see the impacts in their academic classes because of the work they’re doing with AR,” Coleman said.