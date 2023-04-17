It’s tee time. The Kiwanis Club of Lafayette is raising funds for its Rewards For Reading program with the Kids Need Kiwanis golf tournament.
The tournament, being held April 24 at the Wetlands Golf Course, is a four-person scramble format where the best shot of the team from tee to completion is used to calculate the score. The first, second and third place teams will receive gift certificates to Pro Shop.
With Rewards For Reading, elementary students at 24 Lafayette Parish public schools read a book that qualifies for the Accelerated Reading program, take a comprehension test and receive a ticket to be entered into a drawing after they pass.
The more books they read, the more chances they have to win a prize during the drawing. The drawing is held during a school-wide assembly that sometimes include mascots and special guests.
“The schools are excited about (Rewards For Reading),” said former Kiwanis Club of Lafayette President Casey Hebert. “They’re 100% with us.”
Rewards For Reading started during the second half of the 2019-2020 school year with just a few prizes.
It’s grown since then. Last year, Kiwanis provided more than $35,000 in prizes to students. Prizes included bicycles, Chromebooks, e-readers and tickets from Parish Proud to Zoosiana in a special drawing for students who read books focused on the environment.
And every student who participates gets something, even if it’s a bookmark or wristband.
Since its implementation during the 2019-2020 school year, the program has seen great success in encouraging students to read, Hebert said.
During the 2019-2020 school year there were 565 students who read a million words. That number increased to 639 students in the 2020-2021 school year and to 778 students in the 2021-2022 school year.
Alice Boucher Elementary School celebrated its first million-word reader in the school’s known history. The student read 1.4 million words.
“It’s validation,” Hebert said. “We’re helping make sure kids are successful adults when they reach that age.”
For more information about the tournament, how to register and sponsorship opportunities, email golf@lafayettekiwanis.org. To learn more about Rewards For Reading, visit www.lafayettekiwanis.org.