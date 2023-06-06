Students have moved out of Lafayette High School for the summer. Now it's time for the construction equipment to move in.
The 70-year-old school on Congress Street is receiving a $100-million replacement on its current property, a choice that received overwhelming support in a public survey.
The new three-story building will have more than 273,000 square feet and will be built to accommodate 2,300 students. The current school population is 1,900 students.
While some work has already begun, activity will increase over the next few months to keep with its timeline to open the new school in fall 2025, said Lafayette Parish School Board Member Justin Centanni, whose district includes Lafayette High.
Until construction is completed, Centanni said there may be some frustrations among students, staff, families and neighbors, but the school board is working to keep those to a minimum.
“I’m asking for a little bit of patience from our neighbors,” he said. “We’re going to do our best, but inconvenience will be unavoidable.”
What work has been completed?
The Lafayette Parish School Board has set aside $100 million for the construction. The design work, created by ACSW Architects, was presented to students, families and the community in March 2022.
Construction began with the student parking lot near the corner of Marie Antoinette and Susan streets, where the old baseball and softball fields used to sit. That lot will increase the number of parking spots on campus, Centanni said.
While construction is ongoing, a portion of the lot will be used to stage construction equipment and resources.
What will happen next?
Over the next three weeks, there will be more site demolition ad a "tremendous" amount of earth work, Centanni said.
The construction team will need to prepare a building pad for the new school, which is being built slightly behind the existing structure, and the band field.
What is typically considered more traditional construction will begin in about nine months once the steel is delivered, Centanni said.
"Everything is getting ready to actually build the school," he said. "For the next nine months, it'll just look like they're pushing dirt around."
Crews also will work to move the existing utility transformer for its location near the front of the school.
“It’s a tremendously complex piece of work that needs to happen while students are not there,” Centanni said. “By the end of the summer, the utility transformer will be set up for the new campus in its permanent location, which will power the existing buildings and new school.”
What about drainage and traffic?
In addition to completing the student parking lot, all of the drainage features have been completed in that area, Centanni said. Large drainage pipes were put in and large ditches were created.
Drainage has been one of the largest concerns for neighbors around the school, and a significant amount of work has gone into drainage, Centanni said.
"Through every part of the process, we're retaining more water on campus than before," he said.
Another concern has been about traffic near the school. Creating those student parking spaces is an important part of helping with traffic, Centanni said. Buses also will enter from Susan Street rather than the traffic circle on Congress Street, separating bus and car traffic.
A new drop-off and pick-up routine, which likely mirrors what will continue when construction is complete, was put into place at the end of the school year to "give everyone practice," Centanni said.
What was the recent discussion about the school library?
Social media posts in recent weeks raised concerns about whether the new school would have a library.
Centanni said there have been slight changes to the existing design but that the plans always included a library on the second and third floors.
It will be two spaces on separate floors that have book and tables and chairs but more of an open space than what people may be traditionally accustomed to seeing, he said. The library will have end-capped walls to make it feel more like an enclosed space and less open to hallway traffic.