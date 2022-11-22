Julia Williams, who has served as principal at Northside High School for the past eight years will become the new principal at Lafayette High, a spokesperson for Lafayette Parish Schools has confirmed.
Williams is an alumnas of LHS. In 2021, she was named the LPSS high school principal of the year. In 2015, under Williams' leadership, Northside improved it's state performance score from an "F" to a "D."
Earlier this month, Rachel Brown announced she would be resigning as principal at Lafayette High. Brown had been at LHS since 2003, starting as a classroom teacher and becoming principal in 2019.
“I am a tireless advocate of LHS: its programs, students, staff, and role in our community as the flagship high school,” Brown said via email. “I am honored to have been the first female leader in school history. My time in this position is up, but I will continue to invest in the school’s vibrant, flourishing, powerful place in our city.”